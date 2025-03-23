San Diego FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Start on the Road vs. Austin FC

March 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (2-0-2, 8 points) continues its historic inaugural MLS campaign on the road this Sunday, taking on Austin FC (2-2-0, 6 points) in Matchday 5 of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. SDFC enters the contest unbeaten through its first four matches and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's Western Conference showdown at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. PT, with the match streaming live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio coverage available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

SDFC enters the match following a 1-1 home draw against the Columbus Crew on March 15, with a goal from Onni Valakari, who scored SDFC's first-ever goal at Snapdragon Stadium. Austin FC enters Sunday's contest coming of a 1-0 away win against LAFC, securing their second victory of the season.

SDFC's Unbeaten Start

Just four matches into their MLS journey, SDFC has already made a statement with a strong 2-0-2 start. The expansion side has been especially dominant on the road, earning wins against the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake - both of whom finished in the top three of the Western Conference last season.

SDFC can continue making expansion history, as a positive result against Austin would make San Diego just the second expansion club in MLS history - alongside St. Louis CITY SC (5-0-0 in 2023) - to remain unbeaten through its first five games.

San Diego Watch Party

SDFC will host an official Watch Party in San Diego, presented by Michelob Ultra, for today's match against Austin from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT at Hasta Mañana Cantina located in the Gaslamp Quarter. Fans can enjoy live music, DJs, giveaways, raffle prizes, and more. Fans can RSVP here.

SAN DIEGO FC AT AUSTIN FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 5

Sunday, March 23 | 1:00 p.m. PT (1:10 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Q2 Stadium | Austin, TX

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (Play-By-Play); Taylor Twellman (Analyst); Andrew Wiebe (Sideline)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (Play-By-Play); Diego Valeri (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Darren Smith (Play-By-Play); Warren Barton (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON: SAN DIEGO FC VS AUSTIN FC

