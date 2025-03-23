Sounders FC Plays to Scoreless Draw with Houston Saturday Evening on the EQC Pitch at Lumen Field

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (1-2-2, 5 points) played to a scoreless draw on Saturday evening with Houston Dynamo FC (0-3-2, 2 points) on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Stefan Frei recorded his first shutout of the season, as the Rave Green remain unbeaten all-time at home against Houston. Brian Schmetzer's side now travels to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 29 at PayPal Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

- The point earned in tonight's match moves Sounders FC to 1-2-2 on the season (5 points), good for 12th position in the Western Conference.

- The Rave Green now prepare for a run of three straight road matches, starting with a March 29 matchup at San Jose.

- Tonight's clean sheet was Sounders FC's first shutout of the MLS season, giving goalkeeper Stefan Frei 117 shutouts in league play dating back to 2008, second in MLS history.

- Seattle moves to 13-0-5 at home against Houston all-time at Lumen Field, having never lost to the Dynamo in Seattle since the Rave Green's inaugural MLS season in 2009 (including postseason play).

- A trio of club legends were honored throughout Saturday's matchday, including the return of former club captain Nico Lodeiro, who was celebrated in an on-field ceremony prior to the national anthem (pictured in the above photo gallery). Currently in his first season with Houston, Lodeiro made his first visit to Lumen Field after playing for the Rave Green from 2016-2023, leading the club to two MLS Cups and a Concacaf Champions Cup title.

- Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris was recognized on the field after breaking the club's all-time scoring record on March 8 vs. LAFC, while midfielder Cristian Roldan was acknowledged after making his 353rd career appearance for the club across all competitions on March 15 at St. Louis, passing Zach Scott for the most appearances by a Sounders field player in all eras dating back to 1974.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Houston Dynamo FC 0

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Attendance: 31,293

Weather: 48 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HOU - Amine Bassi (caution) 69'

HOU - Junior Urso (caution) 71'

HOU - Daniel Steres (caution) 78'

HOU - Franco Escobar (caution) 79'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell; Alex Roldan, João Paulo (Danny Musovski 76'), Danny Leyva (Georgi Minoungou 60'), Paul Rothrock, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák; Jesús Ferreira

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro, Stuart Hawkins, Cody Baker, Travian Sousa, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 12

Offside: 3

Corner-Kicks: 7

Saves: 1

Houston Dynamo FC - Jimmy Maurer (Blake Gillingham 67'); Franco Escobar, Ethan Bartlow (Daniel Steres 21'), Femi Awodesu, Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Amine Bassi (Erik Duenas 84'), Nico Lodeiro (Ibrahim Aliyu 67'), Sebastian Kowalczyk (Erik Sviatchenko 84'), Junior Urso; Ezequiel Ponce

Substitutes not used: Gabe Segal, Michael Halliday, Diego Gonzalez, Andy Batioja

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 20

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 4

- SOUNDERS FC -

