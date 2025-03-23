Shorthanded RSL Fall 0-1 to Dallas at Home

March 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (2-3-0, 6 points, 11th West MLS) was unable to capture back-to-back wins, falling 0-1 in front of a near-capacity crowd of 19,650 at America First Field.

