Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

CHICAGO FIRE FC RETURNS TO SOLDIER FIELD TO FACE CF MONTRÉAL

After closing out a successful three-game road trip with a win over the previously undefeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Chicago Fire FC returns to the lakefront to face Eastern Conference foe CF Montréal at Soldier Field on Saturday, March 29.

Chicago comes home with a three-game winning streak in tow. Following road wins against FC Dallas and Toronto FC, the Fire made a statement early against the 'Caps, with Hugo Cuypers notching his third goal in as many matches just 52 seconds in. Vancouver would answer back in the first half, but Philip Zinckernagel and Rominigue Kouamé scored their first goals in Major League Soccer to give the Fire their best start to a season since 2008.

Montréal will go into Soldier Field hoping for a change in fortunes after a tough start to the season. The Bleu-blanc-noir had yet to allow a goal for 187 minutes, holding Nashville SC scoreless for 56 minutes on Saturday. But three goals in a span of 11 minutes doomed Montréal, resulting in a drop to 15th place in the Eastern Conference as of Sunday morning.

Saturday's match will be the 30th meeting all-time between Chicago and Montréal, dating back to the Canadian side's very first game in Major League Soccer - a 1-1 draw at the Montreal Olympic Stadium on March 17, 2012. The Montrealers enjoy a 13-9-7 record against Chicago, including a 2-0 win in their last meeting in Montréal. But Chicago got the upper hand in their last meeting at Soldier Field, a 4-3 victory on March 16, 2024, punctuated by Kellyn Acosta's remarkable "Windy City Winner" scored from midfield in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

First kick at Soldier Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (3-1-1, 10 points) vs. CF Montréal (0-4-1, 1 point)

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Soldier Field - Chicago, Illinois

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. MTL: (9-13-7)

Last Game vs. MTL: March 16, 2024 (4-3 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at MTL: Sept. 21, 2024 (0-2 L) - Stade Saputo - Montréal, Quebec (Match Recap)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match against CF Montréal will be available here on Wednesday, March 26.

by the numbers

5 - By all accounts, Philip Zinckernagel had a successful match against Vancouver, notching his first goal for Chicago and adding his second assist of the year. Per FBRef, the winger also had five successful take-ons in the match, tied for the most of any player in MLS on Matchday 6. Santiago Moreno (POR), Pavel Bucha (CIN) and Diego Rossi (CLB) also had five successful take-ons, but Zinckernagel was the only one to score a goal of the four.

11 - Jonathan Bamba is tied for tenth in the league with 11 key passes in 2025 (per StatsBomb), defined as passes directly leading to a shot on target. His propensity for dangerous passes was on display on Saturday, as his cross into the box in the 62nd minute led to Zinckernagel's opening goal, despite not officially counting as an assist due to a deflection. The winger's three assists in 2025 have him tied for third in the league in assists, and his expected assist rate (xGAs) still has him in the top 15 of MLS.

16 - Rominigue Kouamé became the 16th player in Club history to score in his debut for the Fire on Saturday against Vancover. The Malian midfielder is the second Fire player to accomplish the feat this season, after Leonardo Barroso scored six minutes into his first appearance against FC Dallas on March 8. Kouamé joins the likes of FIFA World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger, 2013 MLS MVP Mike Magee, and Ballon D'Or winner Hristo Stoitchkov on the shortlist, the latter of whom is the only one to score twice on his debut.

