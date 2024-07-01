Numbers Don't Lie: Ingredients of the Match
July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC take a break from their away stretch for a midweek match against number one seed in the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami.
Here are the three ingredients of the match:
Numbers Don't Lie
Inter Miami's season appears stellar on the surface. They lead the Eastern Conference even without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. They look unstoppable, comfortably perched at the top.
Yet, a deeper dive reveals vulnerabilities. Miami is overperforming their expected goals by 15, but their real Achilles' heel is defense. They rank 3rd worst in the East for Expected Goals Against (xGA), which evaluates the quality of scoring chances allowed. Their potent offense masks these defensive shortcomings, but The Crown can exploit this weakness.
Get the Press Right
Charlotte's last two games showed defensive pressing mishaps early on, noted by Head Coach Dean Smith. They escaped unscathed against the Philadelphia Union but paid the price versus the Dynamo.
Against Miami's attack, nailing the press from the start is crucial to control the match's tempo. Miami remains a threat even without their stars, so Charlotte needs to remain disciplined and aggressive in order to make sure they keep Miami's attack in check.
Captain Ashley Westwood has praised his team's work ethic, stating they can "outwork anyone." Miami are capable of playing through a press, but they can't match Charlotte's intensity for the full 90 minutes.
Unblemished at Home
Charlotte FC enters this game with the joint second-best home record in MLS, boosting their confidence. Despite a tough road loss to the Houston Dynamo, they've consistently bounced back at home.
Specifically, against Inter Miami, The Crown remains unblemished at The Fortress with two 1-0 victories, including the 2023 season finale where Kerwin Vargas' goal clinched their first playoff berth.
During a stretch where five of six games are away, securing all three points against a conference rival at home is crucial. An already lively home crowd, amplified by opening the upper bowl at Bank of America Stadium, will drive the team to push harder and fight that much more.
