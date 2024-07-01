Héctor Herrera Named to 2024 MLS All-Star Team

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC captain Héctor Herrera was named to the roster for the 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game, the league announced today. The MLS All-Stars will face a team of All-Stars from LIGA MX on July 24 in Columbus, Ohio. Dynamo fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

"While every player selected to the All-Star Game is deserved based on their talent, some players represent more to their clubs than the contributions made on the field," Dynamo General Manager Pat Onstad said. "Over the past two seasons, Héctor has helped build this club back to a level of competitiveness Houston has not seen for some time. That is why we are thrilled for Héctor to again have the tremendous honor to represent Houston and the Dynamo at a world-class event against exciting players from LIGA MX where he started his career."

The midfielder is one of two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber, alongside Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe. This will be Herrera's second consecutive All-Star Game appearance after representing Houston in last year's match versus Premier League side Arsenal FC. The Mexican international also represented the Dynamo at the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. He joined the team in July following the secondary transfer window and was not eligible to play in the All-Star Game.

Herrera made his season debut at Shell Energy Stadium on April 20 versus in-state rivals Austin FC after returning from a knee injury that had sidelined him for the start of the season. Since then, he has appeared in 13 matches and made 10 starts (897 minutes), while scoring one goal and recording two assists.

The maestro of Houston's midfield, Herrera leads the team with a 92.2 percent passing accuracy (min. 300 attempts), helping Houston control matches and dictate pace of play by leading the Western Conference with 58 percent possession across the season. The Dynamo captain's contributions on defensive end of the pitch have also allowed Houston to sit atop of the Western Conference in fewest goals allowed this season.

Herrera has been named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday twice this season for his performances versus Sporting Kansas City on May 11 and the Portland Timbers on June 1.

Herrera's Dynamo team has competed above the MLS playoff line since the start of the 2024 season and is looking to replicate their strong campaign last year under head coach Ben Olsen, which saw the team lift the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and make a run to the Western Conference Final in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Other Dynamo players to play in the All-Star Game include midfielder Brad Davis (four), midfielder Dwayne De Rosario (three), defender/midfielder Geoff Cameron (three), defender DaMarcus Beasley (two), defender Eddie Robinson (two), defender Corey Ashe (two), Onstad (two), midfielder Ricardo Clark (two), midfielder Stuart Holden (one), goalkeeper Tally Hall (one) and forward Alberth Elis (one).

Additionally, former head coach Dominic Kinnear was named head coach of the MLS All-Star team in 2009 against English Premier League club Everton F.C. The MLS All-Stars played Everton to a 1-1 draw before losing 4-3 on penalties.

