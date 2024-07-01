Colorado Rapids Captain Keegan Rosenberry Selected to Roster for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids captain Keegan Rosenberry has been named to the 2024 MLS All-Star Game roster as a coach's selection. Rosenberry is among the 30 players honored today as Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. This will be the second All-Star selection for the defender in his career and the first since joining Colorado in 2019.

Rosenberry was one of 16 selections made by Columbus Crew Head Coach Wilfried Nancy, who will represent the MLS All-Stars in their match against the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 24. The game will be played at Lower.com Field, home of the defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew, presented by Audi. This year, the All-Star roster was expanded to 30 players to provide additional depth. The selection process included fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the Columbus Crew (16 players), and selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Rosenberry will participate in his first MLS All-Star game since being named a starter in his rookie season with Philadelphia Union in 2016. The then 22-year-old played 45 minutes in the match as the league's best went up against Arsenal FC.

The defender is currently in his sixth season as a member of the Rapids, his first since being named captain by Head Coach Chris Armas this offseason. He has started and appeared in 19 matches this season. Rosenberry ranks fourth in club history with 160 appearances, 157 starts, and 14,008 minutes played.

The Ronks, Pennsylvania, native will be the first Rapids All-Star since Tim Howard in 2017 and the 20th overall in club history. Rosenberry joins the likes of Chris Henderson (1997, 2002), Marcelo Balboa (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001), Paul Bravo (1998, 1999), Adrián Paz (1998), Ross Paule (1998, 1999), John Spencer (2001, 2003), Pablo Mastroeni (2002, 2004, 2007, 2008), Mark Chung (2002), Jeff Cunningham (2005), Joe Cannon (2006), Christian Gomez (2008), Conor Casey (2009), Jeff Larentowicz (2010), Omar Cummings (2011), Drew Moor (2015), Clint Irwin (2015), Sam Cronin (2015), Jermaine Jones (2016), and Tim Howard (2017), who have all represented Colorado in the league's yearly showcase.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.