LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Hugo Lloris Selected to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster

July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Major League Soccer today announced that LAFC forward and reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Denis Bouanga and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris were among the 30 players honored today as MLS unveiled the complete roster for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24, and features the MLS All-Stars taking on the best of LIGA MX at Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew. In conjunction with LIGA MX, the MLS All-Star roster was expanded to 30 players in 2024 to provide additional depth. The roster was selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting (12 players), designations by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of the host club, the Columbus Crew (16 players), and a pair of selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Bouanga, 29, will be making his second appearance as an MLS All-Star. After a historic 2023 that saw him score 38 goals across all competitions, Bouanga is once again the focal point of the LAFC attack in 2024, leading the team with 13 goals and a career-high nine assists in 20 games. His 13 goals are the third-most in MLS this season.

Lloris, 37, earns an All-Star selection in his first season in MLS. The legendary French goalkeeper ranks second in MLS with eight clean sheets and has led an LAFC squad that is tied for the Western Conference lead with 23 goals allowed this season. Lloris and the LAFC defense established a new club record shutout streak from May 4 - June 15, not conceding a goal for 549 minutes.

A World Cup champion with France in 2018 and a member of the team that advanced to the 2022 World Cup final, Lloris is his country's all-time leader in appearances (145) and has made the most appearances ever by a goalkeeper in the World Cup (20). A three-time Ligue 1 (France) Goalkeeper of the Year, Lloris enjoyed a sparkling career with Tottenham Hotspur where he helped his team to the 2019 Champions League final.

The 2024 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach's Selection), Hugo Lloris (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas / Voted in)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United / Voted In), Thiago Martins (New York City FC / Coach's Selection), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati / Coach's Selection), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids / Coach's Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Coach's Selection), Evander (Portland Timbers / Coach's Selection), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach's Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Commissioner's Pick), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC / Coach's Selection), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Coach's Selection), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew / Commissioner's Pick), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Voted In)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (8): Cristian 'Chicho' Arango (Real Salt Lake / Voted In), Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Voted In), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC / Coach's Selection), Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Juan 'Cucho' Hernández (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF / Voted In), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Lower.com Field will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target are on sale at MLSSoccer.com/All-Star.

