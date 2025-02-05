Timbers Defeat San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 in First 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Match

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







INDIO, Calif. - The Portland Timbers defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 in their first match of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Dario Zuparic tallied Portland's first goal of the match just before the halftime whistle, and T2 player Malcolm Johnston doubled the lead at the start of the second half. San Jose clawed one goal back in the 72nd minute but was unable to overturn the Timbers' lead.

Portland's Preseason

Today's match marked Portland's first of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament at the Empire Polo Club fields in Indio, California. Up next, the Timbers will take on Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific) before they face expansion-side San Diego FC in a midweek matchup on Feb. 12, at 1:30 p.m. Portland will close out the tournament on Feb. 15 against Charlotte FC at 10 a.m. All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com and broadcast live on FOX 12 Plus. The team will return to Portland to host its regular season opener against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on February 23 at Providence Park; kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass the Apple TV app.

Roster Notes

Today's starting lineup today featured six returning players (Antony, Diego Chara, Max Crépeau, Zac McGraw, Kamal Miller, Dario Zuparic), Portland's four newest signings (Jimer Fory, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Joao Ortiz) and T2 player Kyle Linhares. Eleven Timbers substitutes entered the match in the second half, also featuring six returning players (Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Eric Miller, Felipe Mora, James Pantemis, Cristhian Paredes), four T2 players (Adolfo Enriquez, Gage Guerra, Malcolm Johnston, Blake Pope) and recent signee Ian Smith. Dario Zuparic scored Portland's first goal of the tournament, assisted by Linhares.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Dario Zuparic (Kyle Linhares), 45th minute: Kyle Linhares delivered a Portland corner kick to the near post, where Dario Zuparic finished the play with a header into the back of the net.

POR - Malcolm Johnston (Blake Pope), 48th minute: Blake Pope received the ball on the right side of the field and served a cross into the box. Malcolm Johnston headed the ball on frame to double Portland's lead.

SJE - Ousseni Bouda (Amahl Pellegrino), 72nd minute: From the endline, Amahl Pellegrino cut a pass towards the six-yard box for Ousseni Bouda, who slotted a shot just inside of the far post.

Next Game

The Timbers will play their second match of the preseason tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8 against Chicago Fire FC; kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com and broadcast live on FOX 12 Plus.

2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Feb.5, 2025 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 1 2

San Jose Earthquakes 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Zuparic (Linhares), 45

POR: Johnston (Pope), 48

SJE: Bouda (Pellegrino), 72

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Chara (caution), 33

SJE: Ricketts (caution), 35

SJE: Lima (caution), 68

Lineup:

POR: GK Crépeau (Pantemis, 46), D McGraw (Araujo, 46), D K. Miller (Bravo, 46), D Zuparic (E. Miller, 46), M Antony (Pope, 46), M Chara (Adolfo, 46), M Fory (Smith, 46), M Ortiz (Paredes, 46), F Lassiter (Johnston, 46), F Linhares (Mora, 46), F Kelsy (Guerra, 69)

