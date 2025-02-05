Quakes edged in preseason opener at Coachella Valley Invitational; Bouda scores for San Jose

INDIO, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes were edged by the Portland Timbers 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire Polo Club in their opening preseason game at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational.

Portland opened the scoring right before halftime when Dario Župarić scored off a header after a corner kick in the 44th minute. Shortly after intermission, the Timbers doubled their advantage in the 48th minute when Malcolm Johnston's glancing header bounced into the net.

A flurry of substitutions at the hour mark bore fruit for San Jose, as they would promptly dominate possession in the second half and put the Portland net under constant attack for the remainder of the match. Finally, the Quakes found the breakthrough in the 72nd minute. Niko Tsakiris intercepted a faint clearance and lifted a left-footed cross into the box that was headed toward the net by Amahl Pellegrino and hammered home by Ousseni Bouda to make it 2-1.

In the 83rd minute, San Jose had one last major chance to equalize. Tsakiris intercepted another ball and broke free down the right wing into the box. The midfielder subsequently pushed a low cross to Preston Judd but the striker's attempt to tie the game was parried away by the Timbers' goalkeeper.

The Quakes continue CVI play against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Feb. 8 (1:30 p.m. PT), and Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (10 a.m. PT). Both games will air locally on KTVU Plus. San Jose will then conclude the preseason in Indio with a closed-door friendly against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Feb. 15, before commencing the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season under new Head Coach Bruce Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, at PayPal Park against Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. PT).

MATCH INFORMATION

2025 Preseason - Coachella Valley Invitational

Portland Timbers 2 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes

Feb. 5, 2025 - Empire Polo Grounds - Indio, Calif.

Scoring Summary:

POR (1-0) - Dario Župarić 44'

POR (2-0) - Malcolm Johnston 48'

SJ (2-1) - Ousseni Bouda (Amahl Pellegrino, Niko Tsakiris) 72'

Misconduct Summary:

POR - Diego Chará (caution) 33'

SJ - Jamar Ricketts (caution) 35'

SJ - Nick Lima (caution) 68'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (Francesco Montali 60'), Max Floriani (Reid Roberts 60'), Bruno Wilson (Rodrigues 60'), Dave Romney (Daniel Munie 60'), Jamar Ricketts (Nick Lima 60'), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Nick Fernandez 60'), Ian Harkes (Niko Tsakiris 60'), Hernán López (Amahl Pellegrino 46') (Preston Judd 81'), Cristian Espinoza (Paul Marie 60'), Chicho Arango (Ousseni Bouda 60'), Josef Martínez (Jack Skahan 60').

PORTLAND TIMBERS: Maxime Crépeau (James Pantemis 46'), Dario Župarić (Blake Pope 46'), Zac McGraw (Eric Miller 46'), Kamal Miller (Miguel Araujo 46'), Antony (Claudio Bravo 46'), Diego Chará (Ian Smith 46'), Joao Ortiz (Adolfo Enriquez 46'), Jimer Fory (Cristhian Paredes 46'), Kyle Linhares (Malcolm Johnston 46'), Kevin Kelsy (Felipe Mora 46'), Ariel Lassiter (Kevin Kelsy 46').

