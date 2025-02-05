St. Louis CITY SC to Showcase the Thrill of Energizer Park During the Big Game Through Regional Spot

St. Louis, MO - St. Louis CITY SC will launch a regional ad during this upcoming weekend's Big Game, aimed at showcasing the excitement and passion of soccer matches at Energizer Park. This strategic ad placement is part of a larger initiative by Major League Soccer (MLS) to promote the league during America's most-watched sporting event ahead of its 2025 season kicking off in February.

The ad, which will air on February 9 on KTVI, FOX2, will highlight the electrifying atmosphere at Energizer Park, the home of St. Louis CITY SC. St. Louis area viewers will get a glimpse of the fervor, community spirit, and unmatched energy that define the CITY SC experience two weeks before its February 22 home opener against Colorado Rapids.

"We are beyond excited to be a part of this innovative initiative, in partnership with Major League Soccer," said Diego Gigliani, St. Louis CITY SC President and GM. "This game is consistently the most-watched TV event in the United States, and having the opportunity to bring further awareness of our club and our incredible fans to the broader St. Louis audience is an opportunity we could not pass up. We hope this ad will resonate with viewers and invite more St. Louisans to experience the passion of St. Louis CITY SC."

MLS recently unveiled its new "Game On" brand campaign as part of its 30th season celebration. By leveraging the event's immense viewership, MLS and a number of local teams look to capture the attention of sports enthusiasts and potential fans across the participating markets ahead of the 2025 MLS season and the pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The regional ad is just one facet of St. Louis CITY SC's broader fan engagement strategy, which includes community activities, digital content, marketing campaigns, and in-stadium experiences designed to foster a deep connection with fans.

As anticipation builds towards the ensuing MLS season, St. Louis CITY SC invites its fans to tune in on Apple's MLS Season Pass, become a myCITY+ member for year-round benefits, or attend a match at award-winning Energizer Park. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the St. Louis CITY SC website at stlcitysc.com.

