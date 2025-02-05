Minnesota United 2025 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale
February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today, Wednesday, February 5 opened single-game ticket sales for the 2025 season, starting with exclusive access presales. Single-game tickets for the general public open Thursday, February 6 at 12:00 p.m. CT. All 17 MLS home games and the international friendly against Holstein Kiel at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota will be available for purchase.
Season Ticket Members, members of The Preserve, and other club insiders today, Wednesday, February 5, receive first access through a series of exclusive presales, as listed below:
Members of the Itasca Society receive access to single-game tickets starting at 10:00 a.m. CT.
Next, Season Ticket Members gain access at 12:00 p.m. CT, followed by members of The Preserve at 2:00 p.m. CT.
On Thursday, February 6, subscribers to the MNUFC email newsletter will earn access to the single-game tickets starting at 10:00 a.m. CT before the general public sale begins at 12:00 p.m. CT.
Fans looking to purchase single-game tickets to all of Minnesota United's home MLS games and the international friendly match versus Holstein Kiel can visit this link HERE.
There will be a nine (9) ticket purchase limit for every home MLS match and the Holstein Kiel fixture, with the exception being a two (2) ticket purchase limit for the Inter Miami CF match on Saturday, May 10.
