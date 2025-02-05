Sounders FC Announces 2025 Matchday Themes, with Single-Match Tickets Now Available
February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced the club's matchday themes for the 2025 MLS home slate, providing fans with a variety of unique experiences to choose from with single-match tickets now available. Tickets are available exclusively online through SoundersFC.com, by calling 877-657-4625 or emailing Sales@SoundersFC.com.
Seattle invites one and all to Join The Rave this season, as the club puts forward thrilling and gritty play on the pitch alongside a vibrant and engaging matchday experience. From family-friendly activities for those introducing their children to the beautiful game to standing in the Brougham End singing songs with supporters the entire match, there's something for every fan at a Sounders matchday.
Sounders FC leadership worked closely with different constituents to help produce a 2025 match schedule that provides a better fan experience, with a variety of kickoff times to better accommodate families and avoid conflicts with other regional events.
Now is the time for fans to secure their tickets to all of the can't-miss action, including:
- Let's Rave! - As Sounders FC kicks off its 2025 MLS campaign on Saturday, February 22 vs. Charlotte FC, fans should come to the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field ready for a party. A variety of celebratory pre-match festivities are planned as the Rave Green look to start the season off strong.
- Youth Match - Presented by matchday sponsor Providence, enjoy a special afternoon at Lumen Field on Saturday, April 19 as Sounders FC hosts Nashville SC. A wide variety of special activities catered to younger fans and families will be available.
- Celebrate The World's Game - On Sunday, June 1, fans are invited to revel in the imminent arrival of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as Sounders FC takes on Minnesota United FC in the Rave Green's final MLS home match before taking part in the international tournament. As Seattle prepares to "Take it to the World" and play for global glory, fans can learn more about the Club World Cup and even take pictures with the trophy.
- Pride Match - Presented by matchday sponsor Starbucks, the club hosts its annual Pride Match on Saturday, June 28 vs. Austin FC. Join Sounders FC to celebrate and stand for LGBTQ+ equality. A yearly favorite centering inclusion, allyship and advocacy, the match features a wide variety of Pride-themed décor and activities for all fans.
- Throwback Week - Presented by matchday sponsor Brown Forman, fans get two times the throwback action in July as the club takes it back old-school Sounders style with matches on Wednesday, July 16 vs. the Colorado Rapids and Saturday, July 19 vs. the San Jose Earthquakes. The club will honor its history and heritage across two games with a variety of activities and tributes.
- Youth Match - Presented by matchday sponsor Regence, the club hosts a second evening dedicated to young fans on Sunday, August 24 vs. Sporting Kansas City. The match provides a host of fun activities for kids of all ages as they enjoy the final days of summer before returning to school.
- Fan Appreciation Night - Presented by matchday sponsor Providence, Sounders FC honors its loyal fans and supporters at its annual Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, September 27 vs. Vancouver.
- Rivalry Match - The Rave Green close out their 2025 home slate hosting archrival Portland on Saturday, October 4. Fans shouldn't miss taking in one of the greatest North American soccer rivalries, which always manages to bring along extra fire and passion.
In 2025, Sounders FC is also competing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and Leagues Cup.
The Club World Cup offers Seattle the generational opportunity to face off on home turf in meaningful competition against the best club teams from across the globe. The Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field is set to host six Group Stage matches in Club World Cup play this summer, including Sounders FC's three Group B matches against Botafogo, Atletico de Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain and additional matches featuring Group E teams River Plate, Inter Milan and Urawa Red Diamonds. Sounders FC has worked directly with FIFA on providing Alliance Member priority for Club World Cup tickets at Lumen Field, with single-match tickets available only at FIFA.com/Tickets. Those interested in learning more and staying abreast of the latest Club World Cup information as it pertains to Sounders FC, including ticket giveaways, the latest news and more are also encouraged to text "Club World Cup" to 206-837-GOAL.
Leagues Cup 2025 sees a continuation of the annual Concacaf-sanctioned tournament featuring MLS and LIGA MX with a continental title and three qualifying spots for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on the line. This year, Leagues Cup features a new competition format where 18 qualifying MLS teams and all 18 LIGA MX teams will face off in exclusively interleague matches through the Quarterfinals. Also new in 2025, Leagues Cup will be played concurrently with MLS and LIGA MX seasons, rather than league-wide breaks occurring. Dates and times for Leagues Cup matches, as well as further scheduling and ticketing details for Leagues Cup 2025, will be announced at a later date.
Fans can learn more about the exciting features of Sounders FC matchdays and access information to plan a seamless experience at SoundersFC.com/Matchday.
In addition to single-match tickets, Sounders FC offers fans many ways to become a part of the Rave Green Family including Season Membership, Partial Packs and Flex Membership. Fans are encouraged to secure their single-match tickets or membership packages without delay in order to ensure the best possible seating. Information about all Sounders FC ticketing products and more can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets.
