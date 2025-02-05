Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Theme Nights at DICK's Sporting Goods Park

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have announced their 2025 Theme Nights at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, showcasing a schedule of matchday experiences that celebrate the diversity, passion and pride of the Rapids community. This year's calendar highlights a mix of beloved traditions and new events, promising something for everyone to enjoy.

The Rapids' 30th Major League Soccer season begins on March 1 with Retro Ski Night, as the Burgundy Boys face FC Dallas in the 2025 MLS Home Opener.

Also in March, fans can look forward to Bark at the Park on March 29, a daytime event where pet owners are encouraged to bring their dogs to the match against Charlotte FC.

A marquee highlight of the season is the club's 28th Annual 4thFEST presented by UCHealth, a cherished Colorado tradition hosted by the club in partnership with the City of Commerce City celebrating America's Independence Day. Taking place on July 4, the Rapids will face I-70 rival Sporting Kansas City on the pitch and the night will culminate with the largest fireworks display in Colorado.

Later in the summer, the Rapids will honor club legend Marcelo Balboa by retiring his number 17 on August 16. The evening's match against Atlanta United FC will also feature postgame fireworks.

Other key dates include Pride Night on June 7, Noche Latina presented by 9NEWS on Sept. 27, and Fan Appreciation Night presented by American Family Insurance on Oct.18.

2025 Theme Night Schedule

March 1 - Home Opener & Retro Ski Night | Opponent: FC Dallas | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

March 22 - Women's Empowerment Night | Opponent: Portland Timbers | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

March 29 - Bark at the Park | Opponent: Charlotte FC | Time: 2:30 p.m. MT

April 12 - Sustainability Night | Opponent: San Diego FC | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

April 26 - Youth Night | Opponent: Seattle Sounders | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

May 10 - Military Appreciation Night | Opponent: San Jose Earthquakes | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

May 17 - Rocky Mountain Cup & Rapids Unified Postgame Match | Opponent: Real Salt Lake | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

May 24 - Mental Health Awareness Night | Opponent: St. Louis CITY SC | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

June 7 - Pride Night | Opponent: Austin FC | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

June 14 - Summer Kickoff & Postgame Fireworks | Opponent: Orlando City SC| Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

July 4 - 4thFEST & Postgame Fireworks presented by UCHealth | Opponent: Sporting Kansas City | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

July 12 - Support Local Night | Opponent: Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

Aug. 16 - Marcelo Balboa Jersey Retirement & Postgame Fireworks | Opponent: Atlanta United FC | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

Sept. 27 - Noche Latina presented by 9NEWS | Opponent: Minnesota United | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

Oct.18 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by American Family Insurance | Opponent: Los Angeles FC | Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

Details on ticketing, promotions, and more will be available on the Rapids' official social media channels and ColoradoRapids.com. Fans can purchase single game tickets now at ColoradoRapids.com/tickets.

