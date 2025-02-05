San Diego FC Acquire $175,000 in 2025 GAM from Inter Miami CF in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the club acquired $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

SDFC will celebrate their inaugural home match, presented by DIRECTV, by hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Club's first-ever home match, SDFC will kick off the Club's inaugural MLS campaign against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS action on Sunday, Feb. 23 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). The full San Diego FC 2025 schedule can be found at SanDiegoFC.com/schedule.

Transaction: SDFC acquire $175,000 in 2025 GAM from Inter Miami in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

