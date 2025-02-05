LA Galaxy Open 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational with Tie against Austin FC on Wednesday

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







INDIO, Calif. (Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025) - Playing in their first match of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational, the LA Galaxy and Austin FC battled to a 1-1 draw at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on Wednesday afternoon.

2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

Continuing their preparation for the 2025 MLS Regular Season against San Diego FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 23 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass), LA next faces Charlotte FC on Sunday, Feb. 9 (10:00 a.m. PT), takes on Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (11:00 a.m. PT) and will close out its time at Empire Polo Club against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 15 (12:00 p.m. PT).

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Gabriel Pec (Miki Yamane), 9th minute: Miki Yamane cut a pass across the face of goal to Gabriel Pec, who tapped in from point-blank-range.

ATX - Osman Bukari, 77th minute: Osman Bukari was first to a loose ball inside the box and he fired his shot was fired in off the crossbar.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy continue 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational action by next squaring off against Charlotte FC on Sunday, Feb. 9 (10:00 a.m. PT; FOX - KCOP 13)

2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 1 0 1

Austin FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

LA: Pec (Yamane), 9

ATX: Bukari, 77

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović (John McCarthy, 45); D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 45), D Emiro Garces (Pepe Magaña - II, 45), D Eriq Zavaleta (Ascel Essengue, 45), D John Nelson (Julián Aude, 45); M Edwin Cerrillo (Sean Davis, 45), M Ruben Ramos Jr. (Tucker Lepley, 45), M Elijah Wynder (Isaiah Parente, 45), M Diego Fagundez (Sean Karani - II, 45), F Gabriel Pec (Ellis Spikner - ^, 45), F Miguel Berry (Aaron Bibout, 45)

Substitutes Not Used: GK JT Marcinkowski, GK Brady Scott, D Harbor Miller

II - Ventura County FC

^ - Trialist

Weather: Clear, 74 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.