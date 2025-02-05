St. Louis CITY SC Begins Preseason with 1-1 Draw
February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
Indio Valley, Calif. - St Louis CITY SC and Real Salt Lake played to a 1-1 draw in the club's first match of the Coachella Valley Invitational. CITY SC faces Austin FC on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
Match Notes: St. Louis CITY SC 1 - Real Salt Lake 1
- Celio Pompeu and Tomáš Ostrák both returned to game action from injury
Pompeu dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula on June 15, 2024 vs. FC Dallas
Ostrák had an ankle injury that needed surgery after training on May 24, 2024
- Conrad Wallem made his debut for CITY SC after he received his P-1 visa over the weekend
- Wallem sent a shot that hit the crossbar which led to the goal via an RSL own goal
- First Half starters: Roman Bürki, Joakim Nilsson, Wallem, Klauss, Simon Becher, Michael Wentzel, Josh Yaro, Indiana Vassilev, Akil Watts, Kyle Hiebert, Cam Cilley
- Substitutes: Rasmus Alm, Timo Baumgartl, Emil Jääskeläinen, Mykhi Joyner, Ben Lundt, Ostrák, Miguel Perez, Pompeu, Joey Zalinsky
