Individual Match Tickets on Sale Friday for 2025 New England Revolution Season

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution single-game tickets go on sale this Friday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. ET for the club's 17 home matches during the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season. To purchase individual tickets, multi-game packages, or Season Memberships, visit Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, email tix@revolutionsoccer.net, or call 1-877-GET-REVS. Tickets for every Revolution match are also available via the club's official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster.com.

Single-game tickets for the Revolution's 30th MLS season are available for as low as $39, with discounts available to Season Members, multi-game package holders, groups, and active-duty military. New Revolution Season Memberships start at $493 for the 2025 season, an average of $29 per match for the club's 17 regular season games. The Revolution also offer an expansive array of premium offerings from the Cross Insurance Club to field-level seating options in the Presidents Club and VIP Field Boxes, both of which come with all-inclusive hospitality in the Optum Field Lounge or the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall.

New England will open its 2025 home slate on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the defending Leagues Cup champion Columbus Crew, one week after the season opener on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). With 30 MLS teams set to compete for the MLS Cup title in the league's 30th season, the Revolution will host each of their 14 Eastern Conference opponents at Gillette Stadium. The 2024 Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF will return to Foxborough this summer for a midweek clash on Wednesday, July 9. From the Western Conference, New England will battle the San Jose Earthquakes (May 17), Colorado Rapids (June 28), and Los Angeles FC (August 16) in Foxborough.

The Revolution will play the majority of their home matches on Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. ET, with two Wednesday night matches and one Friday night contest on the regular-season calendar. The home schedule includes one matinee, a 2:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday, March 29 against the New York Red Bulls, last year's Eastern Conference winners. The regular season culminates with MLS Decision Day 2025 on Saturday, Oct. 18 against the Chicago Fire FC (6:00 p.m. ET).

New England kicks off its second season under Head Coach Caleb Porter, a two-time MLS Cup winner, as he looks to guide New England back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Revolution enter the new campaign with a refreshed roster anchored by captain Carles Gil, the 2021 MLS MVP and two-time Best XI midfielder, marking his seventh season in New England. Gil is surrounded by a new-look arsenal of offensive weapons headlined by forward Leonardo Campana, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Inter Miami in December, and Cameroonian winger Ignatius Ganago, who spent the last seven seasons in France's Ligue 1. The Revolution attack will also feature returning winger Luca Langoni, who joined midway through last season on a club-record transfer, and fellow Argentinian Tomás Chancalay, who is nearing a return to action this spring.

The Revolution boast reinforcements in all parts of the field, especially the backline where they will benefit from the offseason arrivals of center backs Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana, with U22 signee and Israeli defender Ilay Feingold, Revolution mainstay Brandon Bye, and former MLS Cup winner Will Sands on the flanks. In central midfield, Nigeria international Alhassan Yusuf and Jackson Yueill, a longtime captain for San Jose with 210 MLS appearances to his credit, will join veteran Matt Polster, who returns for his sixth season in New England. The Revs also welcome back Slovenian goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič for his second season with the club, in addition to a talented complement of youthful Homegrown Players such as Peyton Miller, Noel Buck, and Jack Panayotou all competing for playing time.

MLS Season Pass

Every match of the MLS season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, MLS All-Star Game, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches will be available to watch in over 100 countries through MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Every MLS match is available in English and Spanish, live and with full match replays, with the home team's English-language radio broadcast available as a simultaneous audio feed. New for 2025, MLS Season Pass will also broadcast a featured game of the week on Sunday evenings under the banner Sunday Night Soccer.

Subscribe to MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a discounted rate of $12.99 per month or $79 for the season. Every Revolution Season Membership account receives one complimentary subscription to MLS Season Pass included in their plan (one per account). Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password. Click here for more information and to subscribe to MLS Season Pass.

T-Mobile Customers Get MLS Season Pass Free

T-Mobile is giving qualified T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers - including businesses - a promotional offer for complimentary access to MLS Season Pass all season long with no blackout dates. T-Mobile customers can redeem for a limited time via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app, starting February 18.

MLS Season Pass on Comcast

Apple is partnering with Comcast to offer Xfinity customers an integrated viewing experience for MLS Season Pass, bringing all live matches directly into the Xfinity user interface so customers can easily find and watch all the action alongside other live programming. As part of the partnership, customers will be able to sign up for MLS Season Pass directly through Xfinity, and every live match will be seamlessly incorporated throughout the viewing experience, including within the channel guide on X1 and the Xfinity Stream app, and the Apple TV app. Comcast and Apple are also unlocking free access to MLS 360 for all Xfinity customers throughout the season, the first time the popular whip-around studio show - which provides live looks-ins from every match - has been available without an MLS Season Pass subscription. And to celebrate the start of the 2025 season and the launch of the new viewing experience, Xfinity will offer all customers a free preview of MLS Season Pass from February 22 to March 2, after which they'll be able to subscribe to MLS Season Pass through Xfinity.

MLS Season Pass on DIRECTV

New for the 2025 season, DIRECTV residential customers can subscribe to MLS Season Pass through DIRECTV. Matches will be available to watch live in the DIRECTV satellite guide on channels 480 through 495, similar to the viewing experience for other league packages. Customers who subscribe through DIRECTV will also be able to access MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app.

DIRECTV is making a free preview of MLS Season Pass available to all DIRECTV residential and commercial satellite customers from February 22 to March 1, after which those customers will be able to upgrade to MLS Season Pass through DIRECTV channels. This offering expands upon DIRECTV's exclusive rights to provide MLS Season Pass to commercial establishments, which has been available to DIRECTV for BUSINESS's vast network of more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, and more since the 2023 season.

