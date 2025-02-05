Sounders FC Draws Pair of Friendlies on Wednesday to Close out Preseason Camp in Spain
February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
MARBELLA, SPAIN - Sounders FC played a pair of friendlies against Swedish sides IFK Norrköping and Hammarby IF on Wednesday afternoon at the Marbella Football Center as it finished its preseason camp in Spain. Paul Rothrock, João Paulo and Travian Sousa scored in the first match, a 3-3 draw with Norrköping, while Jesús Ferreira and Alex Roldan found the net in a 2-2 draw with Hammarby in the second fixture. The Rave Green finished their preseason slate in Spain unbeaten in four matches (2-0-2).
The first match was a high-scoring affair, with the two sides combining for six goals in a 3-3 draw. Rothrock was the first to score for Seattle, finishing a high-arching cross from Danny Musovski in the 21st minute. João Paulo then converted a chance off a deflection in the 29th minute before Sousa added his first goal of the preseason in the 55th minute. Christoffer Nyman recorded a hat trick for Norrköping.
The day's next contest against Hammarby also ended in a draw, with Seattle building a 2-0 first-half lead with goals by Jesús Ferreira and Alex Roldan on assists from Jordan Morris and Georgi Minoungou, respectively. Hammarby fought back to level the match, with a goal from Abdelrahman Boudah in the 60th minute and a late equalizer by Simon Strand in the 89th minute.
Brian Schmetzer's side now returns to the Pacific Northwest for its final stretch of preseason, hosting one more friendly against Louisville City FC on Wednesday, February 12 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse (10:30 a.m. PT). Seattle kicks off the 2025 campaign with Concacaf Champions Cup action at Antigua FC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT), then begins the 2025 MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
MATCH SUMMARY VS. IFK NORRKÖPING
Seattle Sounders FC 3 - IFK Norrköping 3
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Venue: Marbella Football Center
Weather: 61 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
NOR - Christoffer Nyman 12'
SEA - Paul Rothrock (Danny Musovski) 21'
NOR - Christoffer Nyman 26'
SEA - João Paulo 29'
NOR - Christoffer Nyman 33'
SEA - Travian Sousa (Josh Atencio) 55'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
None
Sounders FC Lineup - Andrew Thomas, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi+, Josh Atencio, Stuart Hawkins, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, João Paulo, Pedro de la Vega (Sebastian Gomez+ 82'), Snyder Brunell+ (Ryan Baer^ 82'), Paul Rothrock (Travian Sousa 33'), Danny Musovksi (Osaze De Rosario+ 75')
Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Cody Baker, Leo Burney
+ Tacoma Defiance player
^ Unsigned SuperDraft selection
MATCH SUMMARY VS. HAMMARBY IF
Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Hammarby IF 2
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Venue: Marbella Football Center
Weather: 59 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Jesús Ferreira (Jordan Morris) 41'
SEA - Alex Roldan (Georgi Minoungou) 45'
HIF - Abdelrahman Boudah 60'
HIF - Simon Strand 89'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 20'
HIF - Jonathan Karlsson (caution) 24'
SEA - Nouhou (caution) 73'
HIF - Abdelrahman Boudah (caution) 74'
Sounders FC Lineup - Stefan Frei, Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Jesús Ferreira (Cody Baker 46'), Albert Rusnák (Georgi Minoungou 33'), Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris
Substitutes note used: Jacob Castro, Leo Burney, Travian Sousa, Ryan Baer^, Sebastian Gomez+, Osaze De Rosario
+ Tacoma Defiance player
^ Unsigned SuperDraft selection
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC in friendly action in Spain
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2025
- Sounders FC Draws Pair of Friendlies on Wednesday to Close out Preseason Camp in Spain - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from San Diego FC - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Acquire $175,000 in 2025 GAM from Inter Miami CF in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Midfielder Jovan Lukic - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Signs Québec Forward Owen Graham-Roache - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Announces 2025 Matchday Themes, with Single-Match Tickets Now Available - Seattle Sounders FC
- Cristiano Oliveira and Sheridan McNish Earn National Team Call-Ups for February - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Sharp HealthCare Performance Center on the Sycuan Reservation in El Cajon - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Theme Nights at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- 2025 Whitecaps FC on TSN Broadcast Schedule - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Individual Match Tickets on Sale Friday for 2025 New England Revolution Season - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 Annual Season Kickoff Luncheon Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United 2025 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale - Minnesota United FC
- Mondelēz Teams up with Inter Miami CF to Kick off a Season of Fútbol and Snacking - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Announce Official Partnership with DHL Supply Chain, Who Will be Featured on Kit Sleeve - Columbus Crew SC
- Verizon Becomes Presenting Partner of Youth Programs Summer Camps - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Draws Pair of Friendlies on Wednesday to Close out Preseason Camp in Spain
- Sounders FC Announces 2025 Matchday Themes, with Single-Match Tickets Now Available
- Sounders FC Earns 5-3 Win over Aalborg BK in Second Preseason Friendly of 2025
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Kim Kee-Hee
- Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Win over Puskás Akadémia FC in First 2025 Preseason Friendly