Sounders FC Draws Pair of Friendlies on Wednesday to Close out Preseason Camp in Spain

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC in friendly action in Spain

MARBELLA, SPAIN - Sounders FC played a pair of friendlies against Swedish sides IFK Norrköping and Hammarby IF on Wednesday afternoon at the Marbella Football Center as it finished its preseason camp in Spain. Paul Rothrock, João Paulo and Travian Sousa scored in the first match, a 3-3 draw with Norrköping, while Jesús Ferreira and Alex Roldan found the net in a 2-2 draw with Hammarby in the second fixture. The Rave Green finished their preseason slate in Spain unbeaten in four matches (2-0-2).

The first match was a high-scoring affair, with the two sides combining for six goals in a 3-3 draw. Rothrock was the first to score for Seattle, finishing a high-arching cross from Danny Musovski in the 21st minute. João Paulo then converted a chance off a deflection in the 29th minute before Sousa added his first goal of the preseason in the 55th minute. Christoffer Nyman recorded a hat trick for Norrköping.

The day's next contest against Hammarby also ended in a draw, with Seattle building a 2-0 first-half lead with goals by Jesús Ferreira and Alex Roldan on assists from Jordan Morris and Georgi Minoungou, respectively. Hammarby fought back to level the match, with a goal from Abdelrahman Boudah in the 60th minute and a late equalizer by Simon Strand in the 89th minute.

Brian Schmetzer's side now returns to the Pacific Northwest for its final stretch of preseason, hosting one more friendly against Louisville City FC on Wednesday, February 12 at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse (10:30 a.m. PT). Seattle kicks off the 2025 campaign with Concacaf Champions Cup action at Antigua FC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT), then begins the 2025 MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY VS. IFK NORRKÖPING

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - IFK Norrköping 3

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Venue: Marbella Football Center

Weather: 61 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

NOR - Christoffer Nyman 12'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Danny Musovski) 21'

NOR - Christoffer Nyman 26'

SEA - João Paulo 29'

NOR - Christoffer Nyman 33'

SEA - Travian Sousa (Josh Atencio) 55'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

Sounders FC Lineup - Andrew Thomas, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi+, Josh Atencio, Stuart Hawkins, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, João Paulo, Pedro de la Vega (Sebastian Gomez+ 82'), Snyder Brunell+ (Ryan Baer^ 82'), Paul Rothrock (Travian Sousa 33'), Danny Musovksi (Osaze De Rosario+ 75')

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Cody Baker, Leo Burney

+ Tacoma Defiance player

^ Unsigned SuperDraft selection

MATCH SUMMARY VS. HAMMARBY IF

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Hammarby IF 2

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Venue: Marbella Football Center

Weather: 59 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (Jordan Morris) 41'

SEA - Alex Roldan (Georgi Minoungou) 45'

HIF - Abdelrahman Boudah 60'

HIF - Simon Strand 89'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 20'

HIF - Jonathan Karlsson (caution) 24'

SEA - Nouhou (caution) 73'

HIF - Abdelrahman Boudah (caution) 74'

Sounders FC Lineup - Stefan Frei, Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Jesús Ferreira (Cody Baker 46'), Albert Rusnák (Georgi Minoungou 33'), Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris

Substitutes note used: Jacob Castro, Leo Burney, Travian Sousa, Ryan Baer^, Sebastian Gomez+, Osaze De Rosario

+ Tacoma Defiance player

^ Unsigned SuperDraft selection

