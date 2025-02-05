San Diego FC Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Sharp HealthCare Performance Center on the Sycuan Reservation in El Cajon

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (SDFC) today hosted the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and press conference for the inauguration of the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center, the Club's cutting-edge training facility that serves as the training home for SDFC players and staff.

San Diego FC officially opened the Club's state-of-the-art Sharp HealthCare Performance Center with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and press conference on Tuesday morning. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony and press conference featured remarks from SDFC CEO Tom Penn, SDFC Chairman & Governor Sir Mohamed Mansour, SDFC Vice-Chairman & Alternate Governor Cody Martinez, SDFC Head Coach Mikey Varas, SDFC Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng and Sharp HealthCare Regional Hospitals & Market CEO Scott Evans.

"It's another important moment for us all who are connected to San Diego Football Club," said SDFC Chairman & Governor Sir Mohamed Mansour. "Together we have done so much, with Cody [Martinez] and Tom [Penn], in such a short space of time. The opening of this wonderful facility caps an incredible busy period. I want to thank the staff of this Club from the bottom of my heart and our partners here for the hard work and professionalism for this exciting and beautiful facility that has been built. The truth is, whenever I come here, I am inspired. In less than fourteen months, this facility was built. My time here has only reinforced this was the right decision to bring an MLS club to this community together with our partners, the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. This will be quite a journey here in San Diego, but whatever happens this season, the city of San Diego will be the winner. Together, we will build something extraordinary, a Club that reflects the soul of San Diego and leaves a legacy for generations to come."

The Sharp HealthCare Performance Center, located on the Sycuan Reservation in El Cajon, is an integral part of the Club's 125,000 square-foot campus that features a 50,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports performance center shared by the first team and academy teams, and five full-sized soccer fields, including three natural turf fields and two synthetic turf fields. A cultural focal point of the facility is the second-floor dining room and communal hub, overlooking the training fields, which will foster engagement between the academy players, coaches, teachers and professional players.

"Today we celebrate a remarkable milestone, the ribbon-cutting of our state-of-the-art training complex for our Major League Soccer team," said SDFC Vice-Chairman & Alternate Governor Cody Martinez. "This is not just a training facility, it is a historic achievement, a first-of-its-kind on sovereign Indian land. It is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of sports. Over the past 14 months, we have transformed our vision into reality, breaking ground on a project that embodies not only our passion for our team, but also our dedication to honoring the rich heritage of this land. This complex stands as a symbol of progress, unity and the bright future that lies ahead for both our team and our community. As we open the doors to this amazing new chapter, let us remember the history that surrounds us here. This land is rich in history and tradition, and we honor those that came before us as we pave the way for future generations of athletes. Here's to the future of football in San Diego, the spirit of collaboration and the continued growth of our vibrant community as we usher in a new era for our team and for our land."

SDFC will celebrate their inaugural home match, presented by DIRECTV, by hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Club's first-ever home match, SDFC will kick off the Club's inaugural MLS campaign against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS action on Sunday, Feb. 23 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). The full San Diego FC 2025 schedule can be found at SanDiegoFC.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.