2025 Whitecaps FC on TSN Broadcast Schedule

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday the 2025 TSN and RDS broadcast schedule, featuring 14 Vancouver Whitecaps FC matches throughout the year, including the 'Caps first two matches of the season.

TSN and RDS coverage kicks off during the league's opening weekend, Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23, with rematches of both Wild Card games from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. CF Montréal look to get revenge when they travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Atlanta United on Saturday (4:30 p.m. PT, TSN, RDS) after narrowly falling in penalty kicks in the 2024 postseason. On Sunday afternoon, Vancouver Whitecaps FC square off against Portland Timbers (1 p.m. PT, TSN, RDS), in their first matchup since thwarting the Timbers, 5-0, in last season's Western Conference Wild Card match, as 2024 MLS All-Star Ryan Gauld looks to kick-start the 'Caps season with a win.

The following weekend sees Whitecaps FC host the reigning MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy at BC Place in a marquee Sunday game on March 2 (2 p.m. PT, TSN, RDS). The 'Caps will have both of their matches versus the Galaxy on TSN, including the Friday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT) return match at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Other notable matches include a first visit to BC Place for expansion side San Diego FC on Wednesday, June 25 (7:30 p.m. PT), and the final Cascadia match of the season at Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, September 27 (7:30 p.m. PT).

Whitecaps FC will bookend their season on TSN, ending at home to FC Dallas on Decision Day at BC Place on Saturday, October 18 (6 p.m. PT).

For the complete Whitecaps FC schedule, visit whitecapsfc.com/schedule.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 TSN Schedule

February

Sunday, February 23 at 1 p.m. PT vs. Portland Timbers at Providence Park

March

Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. PT vs. LA Galaxy at BC Place

April

Saturday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Colorado Rapids at BC Place

May

Saturday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Real Salt Lake at BC Place

Saturday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Austin FC at Q2 Stadium

Wednesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Minnesota United FC at BC Place

June

Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. San Diego FC at BC Place

July

Friday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park

Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Sporting Kansas City at BC Place

August

Saturday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park

Saturday, August 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. St. Louis CITY SC at BC Place

September

Saturday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Philadelphia Union at BC Place

Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field

October

Saturday, October 18 at 6 p.m. PT vs. FC Dallas at BC Place

