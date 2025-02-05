2025 Whitecaps FC on TSN Broadcast Schedule
February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday the 2025 TSN and RDS broadcast schedule, featuring 14 Vancouver Whitecaps FC matches throughout the year, including the 'Caps first two matches of the season.
TSN and RDS coverage kicks off during the league's opening weekend, Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23, with rematches of both Wild Card games from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. CF Montréal look to get revenge when they travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Atlanta United on Saturday (4:30 p.m. PT, TSN, RDS) after narrowly falling in penalty kicks in the 2024 postseason. On Sunday afternoon, Vancouver Whitecaps FC square off against Portland Timbers (1 p.m. PT, TSN, RDS), in their first matchup since thwarting the Timbers, 5-0, in last season's Western Conference Wild Card match, as 2024 MLS All-Star Ryan Gauld looks to kick-start the 'Caps season with a win.
The following weekend sees Whitecaps FC host the reigning MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy at BC Place in a marquee Sunday game on March 2 (2 p.m. PT, TSN, RDS). The 'Caps will have both of their matches versus the Galaxy on TSN, including the Friday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT) return match at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Other notable matches include a first visit to BC Place for expansion side San Diego FC on Wednesday, June 25 (7:30 p.m. PT), and the final Cascadia match of the season at Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, September 27 (7:30 p.m. PT).
Whitecaps FC will bookend their season on TSN, ending at home to FC Dallas on Decision Day at BC Place on Saturday, October 18 (6 p.m. PT).
For the complete Whitecaps FC schedule, visit whitecapsfc.com/schedule.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 TSN Schedule
February
Sunday, February 23 at 1 p.m. PT vs. Portland Timbers at Providence Park
March
Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. PT vs. LA Galaxy at BC Place
April
Saturday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Colorado Rapids at BC Place
May
Saturday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Real Salt Lake at BC Place
Saturday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Austin FC at Q2 Stadium
Wednesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Minnesota United FC at BC Place
June
Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. San Diego FC at BC Place
July
Friday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park
Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Sporting Kansas City at BC Place
August
Saturday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park
Saturday, August 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. St. Louis CITY SC at BC Place
September
Saturday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. PT vs. Philadelphia Union at BC Place
Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field
October
Saturday, October 18 at 6 p.m. PT vs. FC Dallas at BC Place
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2025
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Theme Nights at DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- 2025 Whitecaps FC on TSN Broadcast Schedule - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Individual Match Tickets on Sale Friday for 2025 New England Revolution Season - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 Annual Season Kickoff Luncheon Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United 2025 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale - Minnesota United FC
- Mondelēz Teams up with Inter Miami CF to Kick off a Season of Fútbol and Snacking - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Announce Official Partnership with DHL Supply Chain, Who Will be Featured on Kit Sleeve - Columbus Crew SC
- Verizon Becomes Presenting Partner of Youth Programs Summer Camps - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- 2025 Whitecaps FC on TSN Broadcast Schedule
- Whitecaps FC Launch Special Edition Black History Month Kit
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Jayden Nelson from Norwegian Side Rosenborg
- Whitecaps FC Set to Play Four Friendlies, Confirm Roster for Marbella Preseason Camp