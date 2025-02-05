Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 Annual Season Kickoff Luncheon Presented by Magellan Corporation

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Foundation, the charitable arm of Chicago Fire FC, will hold its 2025 Annual Season Kickoff Luncheon, presented by Magellan Corporation, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at Swissôtel Chicago (323 E Wacker Drive). The annual event will offer fans their first opportunity to meet the entire 2025 Chicago Fire First Team and coaching staff, while helping to raise funds for the Club's proprietary P.LA.Y.S. (Participate, Learn, Achieve, Youth, Soccer) Program presented by Meridian.

Tickets for the 2025 Annual Season Kickoff Luncheon are available for purchase HERE.

The 2025 Annual Season Kickoff Luncheon will begin with a welcome reception at 11:00 a.m. CT, followed by the event programming and a formal lunch at 12:00 p.m. CT. During the reception, attendees will have the chance to bid on exclusive Chicago Fire experiences, merchandise, and more via the silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting the Chicago Fire Foundation.

Select players will be made available to media for interviews ahead of the event. Additional details will be shared with media members in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Chicago Fire Foundation and its programming, please visit: chicagofirefc.com/foundation/.

