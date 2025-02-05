Mondelēz Teams up with Inter Miami CF to Kick off a Season of Fútbol and Snacking

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Mondelēz, the maker of beloved snacks like RITZ Crackers, OREO Cookies, and Chips Ahoy! Cookies, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Inter Miami CF as the Club's Official Snacking Partner. Rooted in their shared values of community, connection, and celebration, this partnership is about much more than just snacks - it's about championing memorable moments together.

As part of the announcement, Inter Miami and Mondelēz shared a video, showcasing their commitment to the community through the Moramarco family, three generations of passionate Inter Miami fans, from grandfather to son to grandson. Inspired by their story, RITZ and Inter Miami CF have teamed up to welcome South Floridians to the fútbol family, inviting them to share in the excitement of Inter Miami, courtesy of RITZ.

Mondelēz and Inter Miami's new partnership celebrates the vibrant culture of Miami and will delight snack lovers and Inter Miami fans across the region with exclusive opportunities to score once-in-a-lifetime experiences and much more all season long. As part of this commitment, Mondelēz brands will utilize valuable partnership assets such as player appearances, tickets, and resources to support local businesses by amplifying their voices to South Florida and beyond.

To kick off the collaboration, the RITZ Brand will team up with the Moramarco family and Upright City FC, a non-profit organization who host a multitude of fútbol programs by surprising members of the local senior community. As part of the support, participants and their families will be invited to enjoy the excitement of Inter Miami matches all season long, courtesy of RITZ. This heartfelt gesture embodies the partnership's dedication to promoting a sense of belonging.

"We're fired up to head down to South Florida, and to celebrate the energy of this incredible community. For decades, Mondelēz products have been at the heart of family gatherings and gameday traditions. Through this partnership, we're excited to welcome in a new generation of soccer and snack fans, while making a real difference in the places we call home," said Tanya Berman, SVP Biscuits.

In the 2025 season, Inter Miami supporters can also look forward to discovering more through their favorite snack brands' match day presence at Chase Stadium and in the surrounding areas. Fans can engage with unique in-store events, exclusive snack experiences, and even enjoy the latest innovations from participating brands at games.

"At Inter Miami, we pride ourselves on building partnerships that celebrate our vibrant community and enrich the fan experience," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami CF Vice President of Partnerships. "Teaming up with Mondelēz allows us to bring moments of joy both on and off the pitch. Together, we're creating opportunities for fans to connect, celebrate, and make lasting memories with their favorite snacks and favorite team."

