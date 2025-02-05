CF Montréal Signs Québec Forward Owen Graham-Roache
February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday the signing of Québec-born forward Owen Graham-Roache to his first professional contract as a Homegrown player for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with options for 2027, 2028, and 2029.
"We are proud to sign this young player from our Academy," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "Owen has shown great progress with us since joining at the age of 12 and recently during the first team camp. His hard work and continuous development have allowed him to reach key milestones, both with our Club and on the national team. This contract once again demonstrates our commitment to developing young Québec talent. We look forward to seeing him continue his growth at the professional level."
The 16-year-old forward joined CF Montréal's Academy in 2020 from Rapides de LaSalle. Graham-Roache scored eight goals with the U18 team during the 2024-2025 MLS NEXT season. In 2023, he helped CF Montréal's U15 team reach the MLS NEXT Cup final.
The Montreal native received his first invitation to the first team training camp in January. Graham-Roache also took part in a training stint with Bologna FC's Academy last December.
On the international stage, Graham-Roache was called up last Wednesday by Canada's U17 national team ahead of the upcoming Concacaf U17 Championship.
Transaction: CF Montréal has signed forward Owen Graham-Roache for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, with options for 2027, 2028, and 2029.
OWEN GRAHAM-ROACHE
Position: Forward
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 187 lbs
Date of Birth: February 11, 2008
Birthplace: Montreal, Québec
Last Club: CF Montréal U18
Date of Acquisition: February 5, 2025
