Cristiano Oliveira and Sheridan McNish Earn National Team Call-Ups for February
February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II midfielder Cristiano Oliveira (United States) and Revolution Academy defender Sheridan McNish (Trinidad and Tobago) have been selected to represent their respective national teams for upcoming February fixtures in 2025 Concacaf Under-17 Men's Qualifiers.
Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, receives his second call-up with the United States U-17 Youth National Team as it prepares for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in November. Oliveira will take part in Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, joining the U.S. for Group F matches against the Virgin Islands (Feb 10; 8:00 p.m. ET), St. Kitts and Nevis (Feb 12; 8:00 p.m. ET), and Cuba (Feb 15; 8:00 p.m. ET). Prior to featuring for the U-17s, the Academy product was called up by the Stars and Stripes at the U-15 and U-16 levels. Last October, the 17-year-old midfielder signed his first professional contract with Revolution II, after recording one assist across 10 appearances in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.
A native of Dorchester, Mass., McNish will also compete in Concacaf U-17 qualifying matches, suiting up for the Trinidad and Tobago U-17 Boys' National Team. McNish and Trinidad were drawn into Group B to take on Guyana (Feb. 7; 8:00 p.m. ET), British Virgin Islands (Feb. 9; 5:00 p.m. ET), Sint Marteen (Feb. 13; 5:00 p.m. ET), and Costa Rica (Feb. 16; 8:00 p.m. ET). In the 2023 Concacaf Championship, the defender captained Trinidad and Tobago's U-15 team for three matches. As a member of the Revolution Academy's U-18 team, McNish owns 13 appearances, including 10 starts in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season thus far.
Revolution II will travel to Sarasota, Fla. for preseason training ahead of opening the club's fourth MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, March 9, hosting Philadelphia Union II at Gillette Stadium (3:00 p.m.). Click here to view the New England's complete 2025 MLS NEXT Pro schedule, with all matches available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or MLSNEXTPro.com.
Cristiano Oliveira and Sheridan McNish Earn National Team Call-Ups for February
