Philadelphia Union Acquire Midfielder Jovan Lukic

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have acquired midfielder Jovan Lukic from FK Spartak Subotica on a permanent transfer through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028. Lukic will be added to the Union's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot.

"Jovan is a dynamic, ball-winning midfielder who fits well into our playing style," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "His experience across European leagues has not only showcased his versatility but also his ability to adapt to different styles of play, and we are confident his skill set will bolster our midfield."

Lukic, 23, can become the second Serbian native to appear in a match for the Philadelphia Union following forward Veljko Paunovic who played in 18 total games during the 2011 season. Lukic signed a four-year contract with FK Spartak Subotica of the Serbian Super League, Serbia's top tier, in September 2023. He recorded two goals in 39 total appearances in two seasons (2023-24) and ranked tied for third on the team with two goals during the 2023-24 campaign.

In January 2023, Lukic signed a long-term contract with LASK of Austria's Bundesliga, Austria's top tier league, before being loaned to SC Uniao Torreense of Portugal's second league. He appeared in 17 matches for Torreense in two seasons (2022-24), including two games in the 2023 Allianz Cup.

Lukic began his career with FK Cukaricki of Serbia's Super League for four seasons (2019-23), including Cukaricki's U19 squad (2019-21). He collected three goals and three assists in 71 total appearances with FK Cukaricki and three goals and one assist in 26 total matches with Cukaricki U19. Lukic set a career high and ranked T-4th on FK Cukaricki during the 2021-22 season with 34 appearances. He was one of four players to appear in all 19 Cukaricki U19 matches in 2019-20 and ranked T-4th on the team in goals (2). He scored both goals on September 22, 2019 against Vojvodina U19.

Lukic represented Serbia on the U18, U19, U20 and U21 national teams from 2019-21, appearing in nine 2020 UEFA European U21 Championship tournament games and eight international friendly matches overall.

