Verizon Becomes Presenting Partner of Youth Programs Summer Camps

February 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC and Verizon announced today that Verizon will become the presenting partner of New York City FC Summer Camps, facilitated by the Club's Youth Programs Team.

New York City FC Summer Camps are the perfect opportunity for young players to improve their skills and have fun during the summer. The Club's week-long programs, led by expert New York City FC youth coaches, offer a comprehensive curriculum designed to enhance player development in all aspects of the game in a fun and competitive playing environment. The camps also involve a wide range of game-related activities that encourage players to be creative and confident on the ball.

New York City FC Summer Camps are coed and open to players aged 7-14 located in the New York metropolitan area, catering to players of all skill levels. Players are grouped with other players of similar abilities to ensure the best experience for all. Full-day and half-day options are available, and registration can be done as an individual, group, or team.

"We are thrilled to partner with Verizon as the presenting partner of our New York City FC Summer Camps. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to empowering young athletes and fostering their growth both on and off the field," said Kevin Dorn, Director of Youth Programs, New York City FC. "Together, we look forward to providing an unmatched experience for the next generation of soccer players, helping them develop their skills and passion for the game in an environment that inspires excellence."

New York City FC and Verizon began their partnership in 2024, focusing on empowering how New Yorkers live, work, and play by collaborating with the Club's Youth Programs team and nonprofit foundation, City in the Community. Today's announcement builds on last year's initial announcement, as Verizon will help the Club provide more youth soccer programming for the region.

"We're so appreciative and proud of our partnership with New York City FC and its impact locally, especially when we team up to continue to serve and uplift our communities," said Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President, Verizon. "This fantastic program for so many young players is the latest way we're collaborating to help New Yorkers live, work and play."

To register and learn more about New York City FC Summer Camps and other Youth Programs offerings, visit newyorkcityfc.com/youth/soccer-camps or email youthprograms@nycfc.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2025

Verizon Becomes Presenting Partner of Youth Programs Summer Camps - New York City FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.