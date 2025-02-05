Columbus Crew Announce Official Partnership with DHL Supply Chain, Who Will be Featured on Kit Sleeve

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew today announced a multi-year partnership with DHL Supply Chain, the world's leading contract logistics provider. DHL Supply Chain, the Official Supply Chain Partner of the Columbus Crew, will be featured on the right sleeve of the Black & Gold's home and away kits for all matches beginning this season.

In addition to their prominent jersey placement, the Crew and DHL Supply Chain are collaborating on a number of fan-facing elements, including a variety of digital content and community engagements.

"We are excited to partner with DHL Supply Chain and feature their brand on our kits as our Club, league, and sport experience accelerated growth in this country," said Crew Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Justin Younghans. "Their mission to connect people and provide high-quality service and experiences aligns with our Club's focus, and we know they will consistently deliver for our supporters."

"DHL Supply Chain is thrilled to be the official sleeve sponsor for the Columbus Crew," said Gretchen Torres, Vice President of Marketing and Engagement for DHL Supply Chain North America. "As proud members of the Columbus community, the Crew holds pride of place for our associates and this partnership represents our commitment to being an essential part of central Ohio. We are excited to support the team and their fans throughout the season and look forward to seeing the DHL brand connected to our hometown team."

Certified as a "Great Place to Work!" four years in a row, DHL Supply Chain employs over 50,000 associates across 547 sites in North America. The company also has a strong track record as a top employer in Ohio having been named as Columbus CEO's Top Workplaces in 2024. The partnership with the Crew will further build on the company's strong community ties with various local organizations.

The Crew open their 30th MLS season at home against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 22. The full 2025 season schedule can be found here. Single-match tickets for all Black & Gold contests at Lower.com Field are available for purchase at www.columbuscrew.com/tickets. This year marks back-to-back seasons - the only two in Club history - that the Crew have sold all season tickets, thanks to their massive supporters. Information on how to join the wait list for future season tickets will be available soon.

