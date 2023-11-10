Thunder Looks for Second Road Win Tonight in Utah

Wichita Thunder faces off with the Utah Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its six-game road trip tonight at 8:10 p.m. with the second of three against the Utah Grizzlies.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 13-28-6 against Utah and 3-16-4 on the road against the Grizzlies.

Wichita claimed a 4-2 win on Wednesday night to open up the mini-series at the Maverik Center. The win puts Wichita one game below .500 and tied for third with Rapid City with nine points. Utah is in seventh with four points.

Utah has been a house of horrors for the Thunder since joining the ECHL. Wichita claimed its second-ever regulation win on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center. The Thunder went 0-4-1 last year on the road against the Grizzlies. Wichita also earned its first road win on Wednesday and stopped a three-game losing skid.

Peter Bates has a knack of scoring in bunches. He had a goal and an assist on Wednesday, giving him his third multi-point outing of the season. He has nine points in 10 games this year.

Connor MacEachern recorded his first two-point game of his pro career on Wednesday. He tallied his first goal as a pro and added an assist on the game-winner. The Penn State product has four points in five games.

Jay Dickman extended his point-streak to five games and points in six of his last seven. He also tallied his 13th empty-net goal of his career and first empty-netter since last February. Dickman is tied for 10th in scoring with 11 points and third with six power play points.

Trevor Gorsuch was outstanding on Wednesday night. He made several highlight-reel saves to preserve a 4-2 win. Gorsuch improved to 2-2-1, stopping 29 shots and was named as the game's number one star.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremy Masella is fourth in penalty minutes (47)...Bradley Marek is tied for 10th in points (10), tied for fourth in rookie scoring and tied for second in power play goals scored by rookies (2)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for third in minor penalties (9) and fifth in penalty minutes (33)...Wichita is fifth in average penalty minutes per game (17.40)...

UTAH NOTES - Utah is the only team in the league that hasn't played a road game yet...Garrett Metcalf got his first pro shutout on October 22 against Tulsa...Brandon Cutler has points in four of the five games the Grizzlies have played and leads Utah with 23 shots on goal...Nathan Burke has four points in his last three games...

