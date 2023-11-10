Norfolk Fend off Adirondack in 6-3 Victory After Hot Start

Glens Falls, NY - The Norfolk Admirals returned to the ice to play against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night. After showcasing their late-game heroics and earning a point in their 6-5 overtime loss on Wednesday, the Admirals secured a 6-3 victory over the Thunder to get back in the win column as a strong opening period onslaught made the difference.

Towards the four-minute mark in the first period, the Admirals took the lead with a goal from Ryan Foss, who scored his third goal of the season off a rebound. Only 18 seconds later, Norfolk scored again as Keaton Jameson, who was playing in his 100th ECHL game, secured his first goal of the season with a deflection out front, making it 2-0. Just a minute later, Mathieu Roy extended the Admirals' lead to three goals with his sixth goal of the season.

Scoring three goals in one minute and 21 seconds was a big boost for Norfolk, but they didn't stop there. With six minutes left in the first period, Carson Golder scored his first goal of the season off a breakaway opportunity, making it 4-0. Late in the period, Adirondack found some life with a goal from Ryan Wheeler, cutting into the Norfolk advantage and making it 4-1.

The game started off strong with the Admirals taking control in the first period. However, in the second period, the Thunder took over and managed to score two goals, cutting the Admirals' lead to 4-3. Jace Isley scored through the five-hole, while Travis Broughman sniped his shot over the shoulder of Thomas Milic. Both goals were their first of the season.

Both teams competed fiercely in the final 20 minutes but the score remained unchanged until the last few minutes of the game. On a power play, Roy scored his second goal of the evening, putting away the shot from Thomas Caron and extending the Admiral's lead to 5-3. With less than a minute to play, Domenick Fensore scored a cross-ice empty-net goal, sealing the victory for the Admirals with a 6-3 lead and just 40 seconds left on the clock. Milic made 18 saves out of 21 shots while Norfolk outshot Adirondack 37-21.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

NOR Mathieu Roy (2 goals, 1 assist)

NOR Carson Golder (1 goal, 1 assist, +3)

ADK Jace Isley (1 goal, -1)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals will face the Reading Royals tomorrow at 7:00pm from Santander Arena.

Friday, November 17

Adirondack Thunder @ Norfolk Admirals

Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EST

Norfolk Scope

