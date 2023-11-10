Ingham Stops 40, as Rabbits Remain Unbeaten at Home in 5-1 Win Over Florida
November 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jacob Ingham stopped a season-high 40 shots, as he led the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to 5-1 win over the Florida Everblades on Friday night to remain unbeaten at home.
Greenville wasted little time opening the scoring on the night, as Tyler Inamoto scored his first of the season just 1:56 into the game. The Swamp Rabbits maintained the momentum and netted a second goal at 7:58, as Bobby Russell snapped his first of the season into the net. Less than two minutes later, at 9:07, Greenville took command of the game with a shorthanded goal, the team's first of the season, from Colton Young, who tipped Ethan Cap's pass into the goal. On the same Florida power-play, the Rabbits, again, scored a shorthanded goal, as Tanner Eberle scored his second of the season at 10:10. After the fourth goal Florida replaced starting goaltender Cam Johnson with Evan Cormier.
In the second, despite a lopsided 12-3 shot total in favor of the Everblades, Florida was held off the board. Tempers began to flare late in the period, resulting in multiple penalties to both sides.
Early in the third, the Everblades ended Jacob Ingham's shutout bid, as Bobo Carpenter, defected his fourth of the season into the net at 1:42. At 18:53, Ethan Somoza solidified the 5-1 final score, as he netted his second of the season into the empty net. Ingham stopped all 14 shots he faced in the final frame.
Three Stars -
1. Jacob Ingham (GVL)
2. Tanner Eberle (GVL)
3. Tyler Inamoto (GVL)
W: Ingham
L: Johnson
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 6-1-0-0, while the Everblades fall to 3-5-0-0.
The Swamp Rabbits and the Everblades continue their weekend set tomorrow, November 1, at 7 p.m at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
