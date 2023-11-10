Mariners Fall Just Short Against Lions

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners outshot the Trois-Rivieres Lions 46-16, but fell by 4-3 decision on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Austin Albrecht led the Mariners offense with a pair of assists while Tyler Drevitch, Cam Askew, and Alex Kile scored the Maine goals.

The Mariners would get on the board first, with Drevitch scoring his first goal as a Mariner at 4:35 of the opening period. The Mariners pounced quickly on a turnover as Connor Doherty and Austin Albrecht found the second generation Mariner alone in front. With a quick backhand to forehand move, Drevitch slipped it between the pads of Joe Vrbetic to make it 1-0 Mariners. The Lions responded quickly, when at 6:03, Justin Ducharme raced down the left wing and beat Shane Starrett's blocker to tie the game. With a delayed penalty coming to the Mariners at 8:37, Anthony Beauregard wired home a shot from the left faceoff dot to put the Lions into the lead.

Trois-Rivieres extended its lead to 3-1 at 7:18 of the 2nd period when Jakov Novak went to the net and finished a pass from Ducharme, catching the Mariners on a line change. Midway through the period after Tim Doherty was slashed on a shorthanded breakaway, the Mariners were awarded their first penalty shot in over two years. Doherty failed to score, keeping the Lions up by two. With just over four minutes to play in the frame, Cam Askew swept home a rebound in the crease created by an Adam Mechura shot to bring the deficit back to one. Off the very ensuing faceoff, Ty Smilanic beat Starrett with a wrister on the left wing to put the Lions back up two. Despite a 24-11 shot advantage through 40 minutes, the Mariners trailed 4-2 to the third.

The Mariners got the game back to a one-goal margin yet again when Alex Kile finished off a wraparound at 11:22, setting up a fantastic finish. Maine had two power play chances, including a 6-on-4 in the final seconds, but Vrbetic turned aside 21 shots in the third period alone and 43 in the game to secure the win for the Lions.

Brad Arvanitis relieved Starrett for the third period and stopped all five shots he faced. Starrett stopped seven of 11 to get tagged with the loss.

