Isley Scores First Pro Goal in Loss to Admirals

November 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fought back from a 4-0 deficit in the first period but fell to the Norfolk Admirals at home, 6-3, in front of a sellout crowd of 5,356 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

The Admirals scored four goals in the first period, including three in a span of 1:21. Ryan Foss, Keaton Jameson, and Mathieu Roy all scored to give Norfolk a 3-0 lead and force a goaltending change as Jeremy Brodeur replaced Tyler Brennan.

After Carson Golder gave Norfolk a 4-0 lead, the Thunder got on the board as Ryan Wheeler fired a shot from the blue line and into the net. After video review, the goal counted, and Wheeler tallied his first of the year with assists from Yushiroh Hirano and Jack Jeffers at 18:04 and the Thunder trailed 4-1 after one period.

Adirondack pulled back within one goal in the second period. Jace Isley took the puck down the right side and powered his way to the front of the Norfolk net. Isley slid the puck through the pads of goaltender Thomas Milic for his first professional goal. The goal was unassisted at 6:31 of the second.

Travis Broughman ripped a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Milic to get the Thunder within a goal. Yushiroh Hirano set up Broughman for his first of the year at 11:28 of the second frame and Adirondack trailed 4-3 after 40 minutes of play.

In the final frame, the Admirals added a power-play goal late in regulation and an empty-net goal in the 6-4 win.

The Thunder return home Sunday, November 12 against Trois-Rivieres. The first 3,000 fans get a NYRA / Saratoga Racetrack 64oz. Cooler Jug. Stay after the game for a postgame autograph session.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.