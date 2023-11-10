Isley Scores First Pro Goal in Loss to Admirals
November 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fought back from a 4-0 deficit in the first period but fell to the Norfolk Admirals at home, 6-3, in front of a sellout crowd of 5,356 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.
The Admirals scored four goals in the first period, including three in a span of 1:21. Ryan Foss, Keaton Jameson, and Mathieu Roy all scored to give Norfolk a 3-0 lead and force a goaltending change as Jeremy Brodeur replaced Tyler Brennan.
After Carson Golder gave Norfolk a 4-0 lead, the Thunder got on the board as Ryan Wheeler fired a shot from the blue line and into the net. After video review, the goal counted, and Wheeler tallied his first of the year with assists from Yushiroh Hirano and Jack Jeffers at 18:04 and the Thunder trailed 4-1 after one period.
Adirondack pulled back within one goal in the second period. Jace Isley took the puck down the right side and powered his way to the front of the Norfolk net. Isley slid the puck through the pads of goaltender Thomas Milic for his first professional goal. The goal was unassisted at 6:31 of the second.
Travis Broughman ripped a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Milic to get the Thunder within a goal. Yushiroh Hirano set up Broughman for his first of the year at 11:28 of the second frame and Adirondack trailed 4-3 after 40 minutes of play.
In the final frame, the Admirals added a power-play goal late in regulation and an empty-net goal in the 6-4 win.
The Thunder return home Sunday, November 12 against Trois-Rivieres. The first 3,000 fans get a NYRA / Saratoga Racetrack 64oz. Cooler Jug. Stay after the game for a postgame autograph session.
Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 10, 2023
- Steelheads Score Five Unaswered in Victory for Seventh Straight Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Top Fuel in OT, Extend Win-Streak to Three - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rookie Forward Dominick Mersch Loaned to AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mariners Fall Just Short Against Lions - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Shut Out Railers 4-0 - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Blank Railers 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Isley Scores First Pro Goal in Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Will Zmolek Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Solag Bakich Traded to Allen for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - November 10 - ECHL
- Rookie Forward Dominick Mersch Loaned to AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Looks for Second Road Win Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Winter Wonderland Free Ice Skating Returns to Santander Arena Starting November 17 - Reading Royals
- Friday Night Showdown at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Zach O'Brien Returns with Growlers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.