Rookie Forward Dominick Mersch Loaned to AHL Rochester

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forward Dominick Mersch (pictured above) has been loaned to Rochester, while defenseman Nicholas Savoie has also been recalled. The Americans have signed Mersch to a professional tryout (PTO). In a separate roster move, the Icemen have agreed to terms with goaltender Justin Kapelmaster.

Mersch heads to Rochester after scoring two goals in five games in Jacksonville this season. Last season, Mersch wrapped-up a five-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin last. The 6-0, 190-pound forward totaled 37 career points and captained the Badgers during the 2022-23 season. Following graduation this past spring, Mersch made his professional debut with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, appearing in two games. Merch's brother, Michael, is entering his fourth season with the Rochester Americans.

Savoie earns the call-up after logging four points (1g, 3a) in seven games with the Icemen this season. Savoie is under an AHL contract with the Americans for the season. Savoie closed his QMJHL career last season winning a Memorial Cup last season with the Quebec Remparts.

Kapelmaster returns to the Icemen where he appeared in five games during the 2021-22 season, posting 3-1-1 and 1.76 goals-against average and a 0.941 save percentage.

The Icemen play host the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday evening. Game time from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, or call 904-602-7825.

