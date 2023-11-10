Steelheads Score Five Unaswered in Victory for Seventh Straight Win

WHEELING, WV - The Idaho Steelheads (7-1-0-0, 114pts) defeated the Wheeling Nailers (4-2-0-0, 8pts) by a final score of 5-2 Friday night at the WesBanco Arena in front of a crowd of 2,283 fans. Idaho will take the Nailers tomorrow night at 5:10 p.m. (MT).

The Steelheads were outshot 10-7 in the first period and trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes of play as Dillon Hamaluk (2nd) scored the lone goal of the frame at 6:01. Idaho killed off the only two penalties called in the stanza.

Justin Addamo (4th) gave the Nailers a 2-0 lead just 10 seconds into the second period. Midway through the period Mark Rassell (9th) would get Idaho on the board scoring for his seventh straight game on a goal in front of the net setup by Keaton Mastrodonato and Ben Zloty. Shortly after Idaho headed on their first power-play of the game and Seamus Donohue (2nd) scored on a one timer from the right circle on a feed from Mastrodonato and Zane Franklin with just one second left on the man advantage to even the score at 2-2. Shots were 9-9 in the frame with the score tied after 40 minutes.

79 seconds into the third period the Steelheads took their first lead of the night as Wade Murphy (6th) was sprung on a breakaway by Cody Haiskanen. Murphy went bardown from the high slot to make it 3-2. Late in the period the Steelheads would capitalize on their second power-play of the night as Mastrodonato (3rd)made it 4-2 with 3:28 to play in regulation on a beautiful setup from Franklin and Donohue. Haiskanen (1st)scored on an empty net with five seconds left to seal the 5-2 victory.

Dylan Wells made 26 saves on 28 shots for his fourth straight victory while David Tendeck turned aside 20 of the 24 shots he faced in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Wade Murphy (1-1-2, +3, 4 shots)

2) Seamus Donohue (1-1-2)

3) Justin Addamo (WHL)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 2-for-2 on the power-play while Wheeling was 0-for-3.

- Wheeling outshot Idaho 28-25.

- Idaho is 5-2-0 all-time vs. Wheeling and 5-2-0 at the WesBanco Arena.

- Willie Knierim (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Jade Miller (IR), and Nick Canade (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Mark Rassell scored for his seventh straight game tying Mark Derlago and Evan Barlow for the longest goal streak in franchise history.

- Wade Murphy, Keaton Mastrodonato, Seamus Donohue, and Cody Haiskanen each recorded a goal and an assist.

- Zane Franklin notched two assists increasing is point streak to six games (3-5-8).

- Ty Pelton-Byce recorded an assist to increase his point streak to five games (0-7-7).

