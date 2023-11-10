Growlers Shut Out Railers 4-0

November 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers' Jack Quinlivan on the ice

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers' Jack Quinlivan on the ice(Worcester Railers HC)

St. John's, NL - The Worcester Railers HC (3-5-1-1, 8pts) fell to the Newfoundland Growlers (5-5-1-0, 11pts) on Friday night by the final score of 4-0 in front of a crowd of 4,292 at the Mary Brown's Centre. The Railers are back at the Mary Brown's Centre again against the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday, November 12th at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The game started out with a positive note for the Railers before the puck even dropped. Railers forward and Shrewsbury, MA native Jack Quinlivan played in his first game back for the Railers since being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer last winter. His last game played was on December 11th, 2022, against the Idaho Steelheads. Once the puck dropped, the Growlers got going. Tate Singleton (1-0-1) scored just 28 seconds in, while Grant Cruikshank (1-2-3) followed six minutes later to put the Growlers up 2-0 early. Joe Masonius (1-0-1) notched his first of the season late in the first, while Serron Noel (1-0-1) tallied one early in the third to cap off the Growlers scoring at 4-0.

The Growers scored the quickest goal any opponent has had against the Railers this season just 28 seconds in. Tate Singleton (5th) buried a messy goal out in front on a delayed penalty to put Newfoundland ahead for good, 1-0. Cruikshank (7th) followed up on the breakaway shorthanded just six minutes later to put the Growlers up 2-0. Later in the third, Joe Masonius (1st) received a feed atop the right circle from Neil Shea and ripped it past Henrik Tikkanen in net for Worcester to push Newfoundland's advantage to 3-0 to end the first.

Neither team struck in the second, as the Railers firmed up defensively across the middle stanza. The Railers had the bulk of the opportunities in the second, but failed to register a goal thanks to Luke Cavallin, who would go on to end the night making all 33 saves for his first win of the season.

In the third, the Growlers set the tone with a heavy one-timer from Serron Noel (2nd) on a two-on-one break to open the score to 4-0 Growlers. Cavallin stayed strong throughout the rest of the game as Newfoundland would go on to win their first game in almost two weeks by a 4-0 final.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Tate Singleton (1-0-1, +1, 8 shots), 2nd Star: Grant Cruikshank (1-2-3, +3, 7 shots), 1st Star: Luke Cavallin (33 saves, 0 GA, 1.000 SV%) ... Final shots were 33-31 in favor of Worcester... Luke Cavallin (1-1-1) made 33 saves on 33 shots for Newfoundland... Henrik Tikkanen (1-3-1) made 27 saves on 31 shots for Worcester, while Tristan Lennox served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-6 on the power play while Newfoundland went 0-for-3... Andrei Bakanov (DNP), Riley Piercey (DNP), Joey Cipollone (DNP), Anthony Repaci (DNP) and Christian Krygier (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Zach White led the Railers in shots with 7.

#RailersHC

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.