Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Florida Everblades (7:05pm)

November 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-1-0-0) vs. Florida Everblades (3-4-0-0)

November 10, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #7 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: John Lindner (6),

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Shane Gustafson (87)

SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 31, 2023 - Greenville 1 at Florida 2 OT

Next Meeting:

November 11, 2023 GreenvilleVs Florida

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (3-1-2-0)

All-Time Record:

(55-55-20)

QUICK BITS

SOUCH GOES STREAKING

Since scoring two goals during Greenville's 7-4 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators on Oct. 29, Carter Souch has gone streaking. The forward has scored four goals in three games-at least one goal per game-since the loss. Most recently, Souch netted his fifth of the season against the Jacksonville Icemen at home on Nov. 4. Since all three games were played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Souch also holds an at-home scoring streak.

A SPECIAL TEAM

These special teams are, well, special. Forward Brett Kemp is ranked No. 2 in the league in power play assists, as five of his eight assists this season were on the power play. Additionally, Greenville-like Kemp-as a unit is ranked No. 2 in the ECHL for its road penalty kill record. While away, the Rabbits haven't allowed a single power play goal on any of their eight road penalty kills. Greenville's overall penalty kill ranks fourth in the league with a 90.0 PCT, trailing only behind Atlanta, Toledo, and Orlando.

RABBITS WRITING HISTORY

The Swamp Rabbits are 5-1-0-0 in their first six games, which is the best start to a season in franchise history since the Johnstown Chiefs had a similar start during the 1999-2000 season. The Chiefs won their first game that season, lost the second to the Trenton Titans, and then went on a six-game winning streak for a 6-1-0-0 record in their first seven games. The Rabbits have yet to lose at home in this season's historic start. The Swamp Rabbits successfully defended the Well in all four home games this season and picked up an away win during their road trip to Savannah on Oct. 29. The team's only loss this season was handed to them by the Atlanta Gladiators on Nov. 1 when the Rabbits traveled to Duluth, GA.

GREENVILLE CHASES GREATNESS

The Swamp Rabbits are chasing greatness this season. Their historic 5-1-0-0 start has put them at No. 2 in the South Division, trailing only behind the Atlanta Gladiators. The Rabbits are also No. 3 in the conference standings, behind Trois-Rivières and Atlanta, and No. 5 in the league standings, behind No.1 Atlanta, No. 2 Trois-Rivières, No. 3 Toledo, and No. 4 Idaho. And once the Rabbits get going, there's no stopping them; the team is 3-0-0-0 when a Rabbit nets the first goal.

SWAMPEE MEETS THE RABBITS

The Florida Everblades will travel to Greenville this weekend for a triple-header against the Swamp Rabbits. The reigning Kelly Cup Champions currently boast a 3-4-0-0 record and are ranked No. 6 in the South Division, No. 10 in the conference standings, and No. 19 in the ECHL. Sean Josling, Florida's leading point scorer, has six points this season (2G, 4A). Comparatively, Greenville's leading point scorers, Brett Kemp and Carter Souch, have 11 (3G, 8A) and 7 (5G, 2A) points this season, respectively.

