Americans Fall a Little Short in Loss to KC
November 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped the first game of a three-game home series against Kansas City on Friday night at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red.
The Americans fell behind 2-0 in the first period, but cut the lead to one goal in the second frame, as Kris Myllari scored on the power play, his first of the season at the 2:53 mark of the second period. Kansas City built the lead back to two goals as Cole Coskey put one home on a rebound to make it 3-1 Kansas City.
The Mavericks added one more 13-seconds into the third period to take a 4-1 lead. But the Americans rallied back, scoring two straight goals. First, Justin Allen found the back of the net for his first of the season and his first with the Americans. Seven minutes later Matt Marcinew answered on the power play for his fifth goal of the season to cut the lead to 4-3. It was the second power play goal of the night for Allen. The Americans went on the power play at the 16:51 mark as KC took a cross checking penalty. The Allen power play was wiped out 41 seconds later as Colby McAuley was called for a cross check. The Americans pulled Kevin Mandolese and the Mavericks made them pay, scoring into the empty net winning the first of three this weekend by a score of 5-3.
The Americans lost Grant Hebert earlier in the day to a lower body injury. Mikael Robidoux never returned after his five minutes for fighting penalty. He's also expected to miss significant time with an upper body injury.
Three Stars:
1. KC - N. Walker
2. ALN - J. Allen
3. KC - M. Andreev
