Steelheads Rally Back with Five Unanswered to Take Opener

November 10, 2023







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers faced a tough test on Friday night, as they welcomed the defending Western Conference Champion Idaho Steelheads to WesBanco Arena for the first of three straight matches. Wheeling skated out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Dillon Hamaliuk and Justin Addamo, but the Steelheads rallied back with five unanswered strikes. Wade Murphy snapped a 2-2 deadlock at the 1:19 mark of the third period with a breakaway goal, as Idaho took the opener, 5-2.

The Nailers got off to another great start, as they netted the opening goal 6:01 into the contest, while holding a 10-7 advantage in shots. Davis Bunz created the goal, as he wheeled around the offensive zone, then delivered a pass to the right side of the slot for a one-timer by Matt Koopman. Dillon Hamaliuk got a piece of the shot, as the puck fluttered into the cage.

Wheeling needed just ten seconds to extend its lead in the middle frame. Cédric Desruisseaux pushed the puck forward into the left circle, where Justin Addamo stepped up and clobbered a one-time rocket into the top-right corner of the net. The Steelheads battled back to tie the score with a pair of markers in a span of 4:05. Mark Rassell put Idaho on the board with a goal in his seventh straight game, as he jammed in a one-time feed from Ben Zloty below the left circle. Keaton Mastrodonato set up Seamus Donohue for the equalizer, as Donohue slithered a one-timer along the ice and in from the right face-off dot.

The visitors carried their momentum into the third period, and took their first lead 1:19 into the stanza. Cody Haiskanen sprung Wade Murphy on a breakaway, which Murphy converted by roofing a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the goal. The tilt stayed tight until 3:28 remained, when Idaho utilized its second power play of the night to add insurance. Zane Franklin slid a pass across the slot to Keaton Mastrodonato, who drove in a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle. Haiskanen tacked on an empty netter in the closing seconds for the 5-2 Steelheads win.

Dylan Wells picked up the victory in goal for Idaho, as he thwarted 26 of the 28 shots he faced. David Tendeck suffered the defeat for the Nailers, as he made 20 saves on 24 shots.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night. Discounted tickets and free fountain beverages will be available for Military members, there will be an Oath of Enlistment, and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys. Sunday is a Screen Time Sunday, as one lucky fan will win a free TV, courtesy of Walmart. There will also be a post game skate with even-numbered players, plus $2 sundaes will be available for kids.

