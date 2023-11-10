Oilers Secure Second Consecutive Road Win Over Rush

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, beat the Rapid City Rush 5-2 at the Monument on Friday night

Neither team scored in the opening frame, with Tulsa out shooting the Rush 11-7.

Luka Profaca opened the scoring with his first goal of 2023-24 28 seconds before the half-way point of the game, blasting a power-play clapper past Matt Radomsky. Alex Aleardi scored on a snap shot from the right circle 4:17 later, knotting the game 1-1. Profaca netted his second of the period - another power-play goal - with 2:29 left in the second period. Eddie Matsushima netted a short-handed goal just 15 seconds before the break, putting Tulsa up 3-1.

Rhett Kingston pulled the Rush within one 6:33 into the final frame with his first goal of the season. Kyle Crnkovic restored the two-goal gap with his second pro goal, a one-touch finish from Dante Sheriff. Michael Farren netted his team-leading eighth of the campaign with his second empty-net goal in as many games.

The Oilers finish off their three-in-three series against the Rush tomorrow, Nov. 11 at 8:05 p.m. at the Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Highlights:

- Luka Profaca scored his first ECHL goal and recorded his first multi-goal game of his pro career

- Tomas Suchanek stopped 28 of 30 shots

- Carson Focht has three points (2G, 1A) in his last two games

- Kyle Crnkovic recorded a multi-point game (1G, 1A)

- Eddie Matsushima recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season (3G, 6A)

- Michael Farren scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season and fourth multi-point game of 2023-24

- Tulsa picked up back-to-back wins for the first time this season

- The Oilers are 3-1-1-0 in their last five games

