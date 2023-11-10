Thunder Can't Hold Lead in Loss to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Wichita jumped out to a three-goal lead, but failed to hold on in a 5-4 loss to Utah on Friday night at the Maverik Center.

Peter Bates led the way for the Thunder with three points while Brayden Watts and Jay Dickman also lit the lamp.

In the first, Watts gave Wichita a 1-0 lead. Dylan Fitze was whistled for a double minor for clipping Ryan Finnegan in the face. Watts fired a one-timer from the right circle past Garrett Metcalf for his fourth of the year.

Nathan Burke tied the game at 19:01. He made a nice move to get around a defender and put a shot off the cross bar past Beck Warm.

Dickman re-gained the lead just 50 seconds into the second period. He fired a one-timer from the deep slot past Metcalf for his sixth of the year and a 2-1 advantage.

Bates recorded back-to-back markers and gave Wichita a 4-1 lead. His first came at 3:52 with an assist to Gannon Laroque. His second came at 7:33 as Nolan Kneen blocked a shot that sprung him on a breakaway. Bates made a beautiful move to beat Metcalf for his sixth of the season.

Utah scored the next four to come all the way back for the win. Tyler Penner redirected a shot off his shinpad from Mick Messner at 13:00 that cut the lead to 4-2.

Watts was whistled for a questionable tripping penalty just five seconds into the third and Utah took advantage. Jordan Martel put home a rebound during a net-mouth scramble at 31 seconds to cut the lead to 4-3.

Cutler scored his first of the frame at 2:45. His second came off the rush at 14:19 to give the Grizzlies their first lead.

Wichita pulled Warm in the final minutes, but couldn't get another past Metcalf.

The Thunder went 1-for-3 on the power play. Utah was 1-for-1 on the man advantage.

Bates finished with two goals and an assist, giving him five points in his last two outings. Watts had a goal and an assist. Laroque collected his first pro point. Dickman extended his point-streak to six games.

Wichita closes its six-game road trip at 8:10 p.m. tomorrow night against Utah.

