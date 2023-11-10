Cyclones Top Fuel in OT, Extend Win-Streak to Three

Indianapolis, IN- The Cyclones took down the Fuel 7-6 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in the first of seven meetings between the Central Division foes this season. Cincinnati improves to 4-3-0-0 and has a winning record for the first time this season.

* Cristiano DiGiacinto notched his first goal of the season six minutes into the 1st period. Indy scored twice to take a 2-1 lead into the locker room after 20 minutes. Jalen Smereck extended his point streak to six games with a powerplay goal to tie the game in the 2nd. Jake Gaudet's fourth goal of season was a rising backhander in tight that gave Cincy a lead it would not relinquish.

* Rookie Sahil Panwar scored his second goal in as many games on a breakaway early in the final period. After Indy made it 4-3, Matej Pekar and Roman Ahcan each scored short-handed goals just 70 seconds apart to balloon the lead to 6-3. Indy would then grab two goals in 35 seconds and tie the game at 6-6 with the goaltender pulled.

* In overtime, Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm found a soft spot in the slot and snapped his first goal in a Cyclones uniform past Indy's Mitchell Weeks. Cincy's Talyn Boyko earned his second win of the season, stopping 27 of the Fuel's 33 shots.

Up next, the 'Clones finish off their home-and-home weekend series and host the Fuel on Saturday November 11th at Heritage Bank Center. It's Military Appreciation Night where the Cyclones will wear specialty jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. On Tuesday November 14th, the 'Clones celebrate Field Trip Day and will drop the puck against the Fort Wayne Komets at 10:30am ET.

