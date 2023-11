ECHL Transactions - November 10

November 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 10, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Delete Grant Hebert, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Julian Sime, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Lee Lapid, F activated from Injured Reserve

Florida:

Add Patrick Holway, D activated from reserve

Add David Cotton, F activated from reserve

Delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add William Provost, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Delete Mark Louis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/4)

Idaho:

Add Jake Murray, D activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nicolas Savoie, D recalled by Rochester

Maine:

Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Alex Sheehy, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Josh Victor, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve

Delete Keenan Suthers, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mark Liwiski, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Patrick Newell, F activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Will Zmolek, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Nicolas Ouellet, F placed on reserve

Delete Solag Bakich, F traded to Allen

Savannah:

Add Logan Drevitch, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Connor Hall, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve

Delete Benton Maass, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Delete Peter DiLiberatore, D loaned to Tucson

Toledo:

Delete Grant Gabriele, D loaned to Rochester

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jake Bricknell, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Utah:

Add Jacob Semik, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kade Jensen, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Raivis Ansons, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Miller, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.