Growlers Blank Railers 4-0

The Newfoundland Growlers snapped a five-game skid with a 4-0 win over the Worcester Railers on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Tate Singleton gave the Growlers an early 1-0 lead just 28 seconds before Grant Cruikshank doubled their advantage with a shorthanded breakaway just over six minutes to make it 2-0 Newfoundland in a hurry.

Joe Masonius brought it to 3-0 late in the opening period with a seeing eye snipe from the point to make it 3-0 Newfoundland after 20 minutes of play.

Serron Noel made it 4-0 Growlers as he finished off a great feed from Cruikshank 43 seconds into the third period.

Luke Cavallin stopped all 33 shots he faced to secure a 4-0 shutout victory.

Quick Hits

Joe Masonius nabbed his first goal as a Growler.

Grant Cruikshank led the way with 7 SOG.

These two square up once again on Sunday afternoon.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - L. Cavallin

2. NFL - G. Cruikshank

3. NFL - T. Singleton

