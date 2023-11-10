Growlers Blank Railers 4-0
November 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers snapped a five-game skid with a 4-0 win over the Worcester Railers on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Tate Singleton gave the Growlers an early 1-0 lead just 28 seconds before Grant Cruikshank doubled their advantage with a shorthanded breakaway just over six minutes to make it 2-0 Newfoundland in a hurry.
Joe Masonius brought it to 3-0 late in the opening period with a seeing eye snipe from the point to make it 3-0 Newfoundland after 20 minutes of play.
Serron Noel made it 4-0 Growlers as he finished off a great feed from Cruikshank 43 seconds into the third period.
Luke Cavallin stopped all 33 shots he faced to secure a 4-0 shutout victory.
Quick Hits
Joe Masonius nabbed his first goal as a Growler.
Grant Cruikshank led the way with 7 SOG.
These two square up once again on Sunday afternoon.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - L. Cavallin
2. NFL - G. Cruikshank
3. NFL - T. Singleton
Sunday, November 12
Scouts Canada - Mary Brown's Night
Puck Drops: 4:00 PM NST
Mary Brown's Centre
