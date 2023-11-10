Will Zmolek Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Solag Bakich Traded to Allen for Future Considerations

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Friday that defenseman Will Zmolek has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading. Additionally, forward Solag Bakich has been traded to the Allen Americans for Future Considerations.

Zmolek, 24, appeared in all fives games for the Royals to open the 2023-24 season. The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot defenseman recorded a -3 rating and seven penalty minutes with the Royals. He had his first professional career fight in Reading's home opener on Saturday, October 28.

With Lehigh Valley, Zmolek recorded two points (2a) in three games. The Rochester, Minnesota native is on an NHL contract with Philadelphia after signing a one-year NHL deal on March 8, 2023.

Bakich, 25, had one point (1g) and 17 penalty minutes in six games with the Royals this season. The Dallas, Texas native began his first professional season with the Royals after signing with the club out of the University of Notre Dame on March 18, 2023. He totaled 11 points (4g-7a) and 30 penalty minutes in 18 games in Reading.

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2024.

