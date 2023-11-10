Winter Wonderland Free Ice Skating Returns to Santander Arena Starting November 17
November 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, are excited to announce in conjunction with the City of Reading the return of the highly anticipated Winter Wonderland Free Ice-Skating event at Santander Arena. This FREE family-friendly event will provide the opportunity for all to skate on the ice at Santander Arena. Skate rentals are available at NO COST upon registration.
"We are excited to bring back Winter Wonderland Free Ice Skating to the City of Reading," said Mayor Eddie Morán. "This event is quickly becoming part of our city's annual traditions, bringing our community together during the holiday season. I encourage you to register for an ice-skating session and take time before or after to enjoy a meal at one of our great restaurants in Downtown Reading. This is a great opportunity to experience what our city has to offer."
The Royals were awarded the ECHL's "Most Creative Generation Revenue of the Year" in their first year holding the Winter Wonderland event. The event accrued over 1,000 participants across the 30 public skates during the 2022-23 season.
Winter Wonderland Free Ice Skating Dates & Times (Registration Required):
November 17 @ 9:30pm
November 18 @ 2pm & 3:30pm
December 2 @ 2pm & 3:30pm
December 8 @ 9:30pm
December 9 @ 2pm & 3:30pm
December 10 @ 7:30pm
December 15 @ 9:30pm
December 16 @ 2pm & 3:30pm
December 22 @ 5pm & 6:30pm
December 23 @ 10am & 11:30am
December 26 @ 5:30pm
December 27 @ 10am & 11:30am
December 28 @ 10am & 11:30am
December 29 @ 9:30pm
December 30 @ 7pm & 2pm
January 12 @ 9:30pm
January 13 @ 2pm & 3:30pm
January 14 @10am, 11:30am, 1pm, & 2:30pm
