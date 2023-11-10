Winter Wonderland Free Ice Skating Returns to Santander Arena Starting November 17

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, are excited to announce in conjunction with the City of Reading the return of the highly anticipated Winter Wonderland Free Ice-Skating event at Santander Arena. This FREE family-friendly event will provide the opportunity for all to skate on the ice at Santander Arena. Skate rentals are available at NO COST upon registration.

"We are excited to bring back Winter Wonderland Free Ice Skating to the City of Reading," said Mayor Eddie Morán. "This event is quickly becoming part of our city's annual traditions, bringing our community together during the holiday season. I encourage you to register for an ice-skating session and take time before or after to enjoy a meal at one of our great restaurants in Downtown Reading. This is a great opportunity to experience what our city has to offer."

The Royals were awarded the ECHL's "Most Creative Generation Revenue of the Year" in their first year holding the Winter Wonderland event. The event accrued over 1,000 participants across the 30 public skates during the 2022-23 season.

Winter Wonderland Free Ice Skating Dates & Times (Registration Required):

November 17 @ 9:30pm

November 18 @ 2pm & 3:30pm

December 2 @ 2pm & 3:30pm

December 8 @ 9:30pm

December 9 @ 2pm & 3:30pm

December 10 @ 7:30pm

December 15 @ 9:30pm

December 16 @ 2pm & 3:30pm

December 22 @ 5pm & 6:30pm

December 23 @ 10am & 11:30am

December 26 @ 5:30pm

December 27 @ 10am & 11:30am

December 28 @ 10am & 11:30am

December 29 @ 9:30pm

December 30 @ 7pm & 2pm

January 12 @ 9:30pm

January 13 @ 2pm & 3:30pm

January 14 @10am, 11:30am, 1pm, & 2:30pm

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals play at home on Saturday, November 11 for an 'Outdoors Night' promotional game at 7:00 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals. The home game will feature a happy hour from 6-7 PM, specialty themed jerseys worn by the Royals, an Ice Angel Trading Card giveaway and outdoors themed games around the concourse!

Get tickets for the Royals 'Outdoors Night' game on Nov. 11: royalshockey.com/tickets

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

