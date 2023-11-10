Zach O'Brien Returns with Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that St. John's native and 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Most Valuable Player Zach O'Brien has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the remainder of the 2023-24 ECHL season.

O'Brien, 31, began the season in Slovakia with HC Slovan Bratislava and appeared in 16 games, scoring five goals and adding seven assists for 12 points before deciding to re-join the Growlers for their fifth anniversary season.

He returns as the club's all-time leader in goals (104), assists (175), points (279) and games played (206). His 87-point season from 2022-23 is the most points recorded by a single player in a single season in franchise history.

A three-time winner of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award, O'Brien was twice named to the ECHL Second All-Star Team and was named to the ECHL First All-Star Team for the first time last season.

The Growlers are in action this weekend hosting the Worcester Railers at the Mary Brown's Centre on Friday night at 7:00pm and on Sunday afternoon at 4:00pm. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

