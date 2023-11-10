Rookie Forward Dominick Mersch Loaned to AHL Rochester

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forward Dominick Mersch has been loaned to Rochester. The Americans have signed Mersch to a professional tryout (PTO).

Last season, Mersch wrapped-up a five-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin last. The 6-0, 190-pound forward totaled 37 career points and captained the Badgers during the 2022-23 season. Following graduation this past spring, Mersch made his professional debut with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, appearing in two games. Merch's brother, Michael, is entering his fourth season with the Rochester Americans.

The Icemen play host the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday evening. Game time from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, or call 904-602-7825.

