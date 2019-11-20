Thunder Brings Back Forward Bauer

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Lane Bauer to a standard player contract.

Bauer, 23, was signed in the offseason and returned to Anchorage due to personal reasons. A native of Anchorage, Alaska, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward tallied 18 points (7g, 11a) in 55 games during last year. He had a solid rookie season in 2017-18, recording 37 points (9g, 28a) in 63 games and finished tied for 11th in assists by a rookie.

Prior to turning pro, Bauer spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Kamloops Blazers. The dynamic forward potted 207 points (97g, 110a) in 261 games and served as an alternate captain in 2016-17 for the Oil Kings. He netted 40 points ( 25g, 15a) in 40 games with Edmonton before being sent to Kamloops in January. Bauer finished the season with 31 points (11g, 20a) in 31 games for the Blazers and added three points (2g, 1a) in six playoff games.

Wichita heads to Texas this Friday to begin a 3-in-3 with the Allen Americans. The Thunder returns home on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. to host Allen for the first time this season.

Sunday is the annual Police vs. Fire charity hockey game, presented by Twister City Harley Davidson. The game starts at 2 p.m. with the doors opening at 1:45 p.m. Pick your side and help a great cause as 50% of the proceeds from tickets bought with the codes FIRE or POLICE will be donated to the Wichita Children's Home. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.