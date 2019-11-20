Celebrity Bartending Thursday with Kirk MacDonald and Nick Luukko

Celebrity Bartending Returns: Join Head Coach Kirk MacDonald and Assistant Coach Nick Luukko at Sly Fox Taphouse in Wyomissing Thurs., Nov. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to raise money for Hockey Fights Cancer and the American Cancer Society! Your Celebrity Bartenders will be pouring drafts for YOUR cash tips that will fund raise for Hockey Fights Cancer. The Royals host their Hockey Fights Cancer game this Sat., Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland.

